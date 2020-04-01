Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

Companies cancel welcome ceremonies for new recruits

0 Comments
TOKYO

Sony Corp and other Japanese companies on Wednesday canceled ceremonies that traditionally welcome new job recruits, customarily held April 1.

Last week, the Japanese electronics and entertainment company ordered all of its 20,000 employees in Japan to work from home, including the new hires.

Sony Chief Executive Kenichiro Yoshida sent a video message, saying, "What we value most are people .... You will be creating the future Sony."

Tokyo-based Son said employees in the U.S. and Europe are also working from home. Production was temporarily shut down at its four plants in China but resumed in February.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

Learning the Way of the Monks in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Savings In Japan: How To Get Smart With Your Yen

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #74: Kagawa Prefecture Celebrates Animal Crossing Release With Video Game Ban

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

7 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Immune System

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

From ‘I Told You So’ to Hopeful, Japanese People React To 2020 Olympic Postponement

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog