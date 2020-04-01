Companies cancel welcome ceremonies for new recruits

Sony Corp and other Japanese companies on Wednesday canceled ceremonies that traditionally welcome new job recruits, customarily held April 1.

Last week, the Japanese electronics and entertainment company ordered all of its 20,000 employees in Japan to work from home, including the new hires.

Sony Chief Executive Kenichiro Yoshida sent a video message, saying, "What we value most are people .... You will be creating the future Sony."

Tokyo-based Son said employees in the U.S. and Europe are also working from home. Production was temporarily shut down at its four plants in China but resumed in February.

