Companies hold in-person welcome ceremonies for new employees

Many companies and organizations across Japan held in-person welcome ceremonies for new recruits on Monday, the first day of the new fiscal year.
It is the first time that major companies held such ceremonies since the outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020. For the past three years, welcome ceremonies were mostly held remotely.
Among companies welcoming new workers was Japan Airlines which held its ceremony inside a big hangar at Haneda airport in Tokyo. Around 2,000 employees from JAL’s group firms were present.
In Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, new Toyota President Koji Sato addressed about 1,400 recruits, telling them that their individuality was the key to bringing about innovation in the company.© Japan Today
2 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
Uniformity and conformity, where else anyone place where we can really emphasize that beside Japan new employee ceremony, everyone look the same regardless their background and their uniqueness.
Larr Flint
But everyone wears masks why is that?