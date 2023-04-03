Companies hold in-person welcome ceremonies for new employees

New employees of Toyota Motor Corp attend their entrance ceremony in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday, the first weekday of the new business year.

Many companies and organizations across Japan held in-person welcome ceremonies for new recruits on Monday, the first day of the new fiscal year.

It is the first time that major companies held such ceremonies since the outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020. For the past three years, welcome ceremonies were mostly held remotely.

Among companies welcoming new workers was Japan Airlines which held its ceremony inside a big hangar at Haneda airport in Tokyo. Around 2,000 employees from JAL’s group firms were present.

In Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, new Toyota President Koji Sato addressed about 1,400 recruits, telling them that their individuality was the key to bringing about innovation in the company.

