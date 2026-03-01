 Japan Today
Zetteria outlet
A Zetteria fast-food hamburger chain outlet in Tokyo is pictured on Feb. 18, 2026. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo Image: Kyodo
business

Competition heats up for Japan burger chains; Zetteria aims for top spot

TOKYO

Competition among fast-food hamburger chains in Japan is heating up, with the former Lotteria, a household name that is in the process of rebranding as Zetteria, and U.S. chain Burger King aiming to make further inroads in an industry led by McDonald's.

"I don't know how many years it will take, but we want to aim for No. 1," said Takashi Inoue, president of Burger One Co, which operates the Zetteria chain.

Currently, Zetteria ranks fourth in terms of outlet count, trailing Burger King. Burger One plans to complete the rebranding of its roughly 270 outlets with the Zetteria name by late April.

Teikoku Databank has forecast Japan's hamburger market will grow about 2 percent in fiscal 2025 to around 1.03 trillion yen ($6.7 billion). Engaging in price wars, the sector was once seen as a "symbol of deflation," but chains have raised prices in recent years, and average spending per customer has climbed.

Market leader McDonald's, which is operated by McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan), has more than 3,000 outlets in Japan, while Mos Burger, operated by Mos Food Services Inc, has around 1,300.

Burger King, meanwhile, had rapidly increased its outlet count to 336 under a Hong Kong investment fund, which announced last November the sale of the chain to Goldman Sachs. With the sale completed in February this year, the aim is to reach 600 outlets by the end of 2028.

In the past, Lotteria outlets competed with McDonald's on scale and pricing and with Mos Burger on a made-to-order approach by introducing Japan-specific flavors and limited-time items.

Lotteria was known for Japanese-style menu items such as the "Zeppin Beef Burger." Its new name Zetteria is a portmanteau of the Japanese word zeppin, meaning excellent, used in its signature product the zeppin burger, and "cafeteria."

Zensho Holdings Co, operator of the Sukiya beef bowl restaurant chain and a former operator of the Wendy's burger chain in Japan, acquired the Lotteria chain in 2023, changing its operator's name to Burger One.

It kept the names of popular Lotteria menu items but has revamped buns and sauces to broaden appeal across a wide range of generations. Sales at the converted outlets have risen.

