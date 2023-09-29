Construction of Japan's tallest skyscraper begins near Tokyo Station

A depiction of Torch Tower, which will be Japan's tallest skyscraper, being built by Mitsubishi Estate Co

Construction of a new skyscraper, set to be Japan's tallest building with a height of about 390 meters, has begun near Tokyo Station, developer Mitsubishi Estate Co said.

Torch Tower, expected to be completed in March 2028, will surpass the 330-meter Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower, currently the tallest building in the country located in Tokyo's Minato Ward.

"This is a huge project to update the city's infrastructure and buildings at the same time," President Atsushi Nakajima said at a groundbreaking ceremony held last week.

"We hope to make it an area that attracts people from all over the world," he said.

The construction is part of Mitsubishi Estate's redevelopment project covering a 3.1-hectare area near Tokyo Station. The Japanese company has already built the 212-meter-high Tokiwabashi Tower in the area.

The Torch Tower will house an entertainment hall with a capacity of around 2,000, Britain's Dorchester Collection luxury hotel chain, offices and an observation facility, according to the developer.

The name of the building reflects the developer's wish to light up Japan, the company said. The shape of the building was designed with a torch motif so the light from the upper floors will be visible to passers-by, it said.

