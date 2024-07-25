 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Lawson store in Tokyo Image: iStock/tupungato
business

Convenience store chain Lawson delisted after 24 years on Tokyo bourse

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc was delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday following a successful tender offer by KDDI Corp earlier this year, bringing down the curtain on its 24-year history as a listed company.

The tender offer completed in April followed an agreement between KDDI, a major telecommunications carrier, and Lawson's parent company, Mitsubishi Corp, to take the retailer private.

KDDI and Mitsubishi have announced they will each hold a 50 percent stake in Lawson through this transaction, which is expected to be completed by September. The partnership aims to reach potential customers outside their respective business fields while expanding Lawson's services using KDDI's digital technologies.

KDDI, which previously held a 2.1 percent stake in Lawson, spent nearly 500 billion yen on the tender offer, aiming to strengthen its business outside the telecommunications industry by leveraging purchasing data on convenience store customers for its financial and other services.

Lawson has about 14,600 stores in Japan and 7,300 stores overseas, of which over 6,200 are in China.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

they will each hold a 50

So who really in charge where stalemate happening?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Haikara-Go Historical Tram

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Half Moon Lake

GaijinPot Travel

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Remove Your Middle Name and Register a Legal Alias in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Old Public Hall of Hakodate Ward

GaijinPot Travel

Bihoro Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Vegan Products Available In Japanese Supermarkets

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for the Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo