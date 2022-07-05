Corporate Travel Management opens office in Tokyo

Corporate Travel Management (CTM) has opened its first wholly-owned office in Japan.

As a complementary extension to CTM’s existing Asian footprint in Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Taiwan, CTM Japan has opened its doors in the nation’s capital, Tokyo, to meet increasing customer demand for domestic and international travel in the region.

Larry Lo, CEO of CTM Asia, said the decision to extend CTM’s operations into Japan followed clear customer feedback for local, on the ground servicing from Japanese businesses and international customers operating in the region.

“Based on very robust customer feedback over the past few years, we have been working behind the scenes to cement our growth strategy for the Asia region, noting that when international travel impediments lift across Asia the rebound in travel activity is expected to be significant,” Larry said. “Our customers in Asia and international markets have expressed their desire for the same CTM service and technology experience in the Japanese market – a market with high servicing and technology expectations - and we are proud to open our new Tokyo office with a highly experienced team.”

The extension to CTM’s network in Asia marks CTM’s second regional expansion this year, following the acquisition of Safe2Travel in Singapore in April 2022.

© Travel News Asia