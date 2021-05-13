Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China industrial output rises 14.1% in March; retail sales jump 34.2%

BEIJING

China's industrial output grew 14.1% in March year-on-year, slowing from a 35.1% surge in the January-February period, while retail sales rose at a solid pace, official data showed on Friday.

The output figure lagged a 17.2% on-year rise forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Retail sales increased 34.2% year-on-year in March, beating a 28.0% gain expected by analysts and stronger than the 33.8% jump seen in the first two months of the year.

Fixed asset investment surged 25.6% in the first three months from the same period a year earlier, versus a forecast 25.0% increase, and slowing from January-February's 35% rise.

