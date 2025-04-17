Honda to move some domestic production to U.S. to fend off tariffs

Honda Motor Co said Wednesday it will shift production of the hybrid Civic for the U.S. market from Japan to its plant in Indiana, as it seeks to mitigate the impact of President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

The company judged it appropriate to move the output of the model, currently assembled at its plant in Saitama Prefecture, to the United States, considering Civic's high popularity there, it said.

The move comes as Trump's additional 25 percent tariff on all auto imports, imposed earlier this month, has forced global automakers to review their supply chains to lessen the negative impact.

Among Japanese automakers, Nissan Motor Co is considering shifting some domestic production of the Rogue sport utility vehicle to the United States, according to the government of Fukuoka Prefecture, where Nissan has assembly plants.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp has also temporarily suspended deliveries of its cars exported to the United States at U.S. ports.

Honda makes most automobiles for U.S. market in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its exports from Japan account for less than 1 percent of its vehicles sold in the world's largest economy.

The company said it will continue to ship from Japan the Civic Type R sport car, which will be its only model for the U.S. market built at home.

