Court starts bankruptcy procedure against Harenohi kimono firm

YOKOHAMA

The Yokohama District Court started bankruptcy procedures Friday for a rental kimono company that left many young women without formal attire for their coming-of-age ceremonies.

Yoichiro Shinozaki, president of the Yokohama-based company Harenohi, and its lawyer disclosed at a press conference that its liabilities have so far totaled around 635 million yen and they are expected to top 1 billion yen.

"I deeply apologize to our customers and companies having business ties with us for having caused the problem and anxiety," Shinozaki said.

Of 1,600 creditors, 1,300 are customers of the company and their estimated losses of over 300 million yen are not included in the current liabilities, according to the lawyer.

On Jan 8, the company failed to provide kimono to scores of customers, who had either rented or bought the attire, after it went bust just before this year's Coming-of-Age Day, leading its shops in Yokohama and Tokyo's Hachioji to be closed.

In addition the company had accepted reservations for kimono for next year and even the following year's Coming-of-Age Day.

The lawyer said the company is now in possession of 1,200 kimono and that it plans to give them to customers.

