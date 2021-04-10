COVID-19 variants could hit Tokyo economy by extra ¥4 tril

University of Tokyo economists estimate the Japanese capital could see an additional 4 trillion yen economic hit if highly contagious coronavirus variants spread quickly across the city, but says the impact can be mitigated if infections are slowed.
A relatively speedy spread of mutations in Tokyo could leave the capital dealing with over 1,400 daily infections in May -- up from around 500 seen in early April -- an increase that would make variants a major source of new COVID-19 infections by around July, the estimate shows.
Such a scenario would expand an economic loss in Tokyo by 3.76 trillion yen, according to the team led by Taisuke Nakata, an associate professor of economics, and Daisuke Fujii, an assistant professor of economics.
In a less severe scenario in which the spread of variants is slower, the team estimates Tokyo would sustain a more than 2 trillion yen hit.
In that case, the number of COVID-19 cases would top 1,000 in May but the variants would not make up the majority of infections until around the end of the year.© KYODO
Beto Ramirez
Just speed up the vaccinations already and all these pointless news headlines will go away. Stop wasting our time with pointless articles and help the people for once.
drlucifer
And how are they slowed ?, by having restaurants close at 8pm while the trains are packed tight
with J-inc foot soldiers or Karaoke and sports events going on with spectators.
Reckless
That's big money.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Trains are wonderful. Nobody talks so the virus go to restaurants and after 8pm hang out in parks and outside convenient stores.
drlucifer
Looks like the people who made the estimate have never looked at the PCR test numbers, and
don't know that or that Tokyo will be hosting an olympic a few months from now and no way on earth
that the number of tests will be allowed to increase nor private clinic positive test number added to the results.
and end up jeopardising the precious olympics that is why of late Osaka is acting as the boggie with the highest positive numbers afterall Osaka hasn't an olympic and doing what a member of One Team does, take one for the team.
Simian Lane
those variants are a drag but they’re sticking around best try get on as best as possible, get that appointment in for the winter jab I never did with flu though it was about eight grand
Zoroto
Except the vaccines work 10-60x less well against the Eeek variants. This is extremely worrying, and the Japanese government needs to worry about this, as that means even vaccinated Olympic athletes are at danger:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Variants_of_SARS-CoV-2#E484K
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00068-9/fulltext