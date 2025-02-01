Credit card ticketing on public transport nationwide planned for 2026

A major Japanese credit card company plans to introduce touch payments for public transportation tickets across Japan in 2026 at the earliest, aiming to make travel easier for foreign tourists who often rely on cash or short-term transit cards.

Not only will the change benefit users of credit cards issued by the company, Sumitomo Mitsui Card Co, but holders of other credit cards will also be able to use them in place of dedicated transport cards and tickets on trains and buses, according to a company official.

Currently, visitors have to use ticket machines or buy physical transit cards with integrated circuit chips, such as Suica or Pasmo cards, when riding Japan's public transport.

Sumitomo Mitsui's idea is to allow users to make touch payments through their credit cards, which is already a common practice overseas.

The company, which develops card sensors, is working with public transport operators to install reading devices on ticket gates in train stations and buses, according to the official.

The measure is also expected to reduce the burden on transport operators, such as explaining fares in English or other languages, and is hoped to assist bus drivers who often are responsible for ticketing.

Sumitomo Mitsui has already introduced the touch payment system in some areas. To date, 108 operators in 31 out of the country's 47 prefectures have adopted the system.

According to global credit card brand Visa Inc., touch payment usage has become widely accepted in Japan, up from 1 percent in 2020 to 40 percent in 2024 due to increased demand at stores and eateries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Particularly, touch payments are rapidly expanding in the Kansai region centering on Osaka, where the 2025 World Exposition is scheduled to be held from April 13 to Oct 13 with some 28 million people expected to visit.

