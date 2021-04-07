Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Credit Suisse foresees $4.7 bil charge over hedge fund default

0 Comments
GENEVA

Swiss bank Credit Suisse on Tuesday announced the departure of two top executives and said it expects a one-time charge of 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.7 billion) in connection with a previously announced default of a U.S. hedge fund on margin calls.

The Zurich-based bank said it provisionally expects to report a loss of 900 million francs for the first quarter — though final figures are still being worked out. Credit Suisse said it has suspended a share buyback program and reduced its dividend in the wake of the default.

“The significant loss in our prime services business relating to the failure of a U.S.-based hedge fund is unacceptable,” CEO Thomas Gottstein said. “Serious lessons will be learned.”

The bank said it has launched two investigations “to be carried out by external parties,” and said Brian Chin, the head of Credit Suisse’s investment bank, and chief compliance and risk officer Lara Warner will leave the bank.

Credit Suisse didn’t identify the hedge fund or the other banks affected, or give other details of what happened. News reports identified the hedge fund as New York-based Archegos Capital Management, whose default also ensnared Japan's Nomura.

The Financial Times reported last month that Archegos had large exposures to ViacomCBS and some Chinese technology stocks and was hit hard after a drop in shares of the U.S. media group in March.

A margin call is triggered when investors borrow using their stock portfolio as collateral and have to make up the balance required by banks when the share prices fall and the collateral is worth less.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Battling Ingrained Sexism in the Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Retiring in Japan: What’s the Best Strategy?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo