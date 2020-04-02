Custom Media launches new free service for SMEs and entrepreneurs

Custom Media has launched Connect, a new dedicated digital marketplace offering SMEs, entrepreneurs, independent businesses and other local companies in Japan much-needed free visibility and valuable promotion to audiences that they may not have been able to connect with previously to help all of us get through this uncharted economy.

“We are living in unprecedented times,” said Robert Heldt, president and co-founder of Custom Media, which launched Connect on March 25. “The coronavirus is a global pandemic and the full effects on business are still unknown. What we do know is that the coming downturn is going to hit small and independent businesses sooner and harder than large corporations. While we all know that supporting everyone is important, Custom Media, as an SME, wondered what we could do to help small and independent businesses out there.”

“We came up with the idea of Connect, a dedicated digital platform offering SMEs, entrepreneurs, independent businesses and other local companies visibility and valuable promotion to audiences that they may not have been able to connect with previously to help all of us get through this uncharted crisis.”

Connect is absolutely free to all SMEs, entrepreneurs and local businesses that join. All that we ask is for you to consider offering a promotional discount, special offer, gift, advice or other attraction to the B2C and B2B consumers that will visit the site. We hope that consumers will use this opportunity to try new products or services that they may not otherwise see. We would also ask for your feedback at any time on this shared marketplace as we go along so that we can continually improve it and to make sure that you are getting value out of your participation.

Custom Media is developing this shared marketplace at no cost or obligation to you. Its only goal is to help as many other SMEs to survive this human and economic crisis.

To pledge your offer or request more details, apply online. Or share Connect with companies and individuals you think might benefit from promoting their offers or receiving these special offers.

© Japan Today