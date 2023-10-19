Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Customers to be compensated for bank payments clearing system glitch

0 Comments
TOKYO

Customers affected by a system failure hitting Japan's payments clearing network last week will be compensated by their financial institutions for any charges incurred due to the service disruption, its operator said Wednesday.

The compensation will cover fees including transfer cancellations, late payments, and any overdraft fees charged on accounts that temporarily had insufficient funds, the Japanese Banks' Payment Clearing Network said in a press release.

MUFG Bank, which was among the 10 banks hit by the two-day system disruption through Oct 11, said it has set up a consultation line for affected customers.

Transfers via automated teller machines, online banking and bank counters were all delayed in the first system problem to impact bank customers since the network was launched in 1973.

The issue, which affected over five million transactions, was caused by a problem in the computer system relaying transaction data between financial institutions and the clearing network.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

How to apply for that compensation? Need to send form using fax for applying for that?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Essential Factors for Choosing a Boarding School

Savvy Tokyo

Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

CrossFit Business Owner Violet Pacileo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Ski and Travel Jobs in Japan: A Winter Wonderland Adventure

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books For Your Autumn Reading List

Savvy Tokyo

How To Exchange Business Cards in Japan – Meishi Koukan

GaijinPot Blog

Suizenji Jojuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 16 – 22

Savvy Tokyo

Five Famous Types of Japanese Sweet Potatoes

GaijinPot Blog