There are fears supplies of Asahi's popular Super Dry beer could be hit by the outage. Image: AFP
business

Cyberattack on Japan's biggest brewer fuels fear of shortages

1 Comment
TOKYO

A damaging cyberattack on Japanese beer giant Asahi this week has halted shipments from its breweries and there is no resumption in sight, the company warned Friday, fueling fears of shortages.

Asahi Group, producer of Japan's most popular beers, said Monday it had "experienced a system failure" owing to a cyberattack that forced the suspension of orders and shipments of various beverages -- including its flagship Asahi Super Dry.

"No immediate recovery of our system is in sight at the moment. Ordinary shipments remain halted," a spokesperson, who declined to be named, told AFP on Friday."Production is not directly affected (by the system dysfunction) but it has been halted because shipments are suspended."

The company said it was looking into the possibility of a ransomware attack after announcing in Monday's statement that its local operations had been hit.

The news is worrying for Japan's ubiquitous convenience stores, who are major stockists of Asahi beer.

A spokesperson for Seven & I Holdings, which operates the 7-11 convenience store chain, said it was preparing to put up notices to warn customers of the suspension, but added that the halt "had not yet caused major disruptions".

"We don't expect Asahi drinks to disappear from all our stores at once, although it all depends on how sales will go at each of these outlets."

AFP visited several convenience stores and supermarkets in Tokyo Friday, all of which still had stock.

Asahi Group's shares are down almost seven percent from last Friday's close.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Guess that makes Asahi super dry.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

