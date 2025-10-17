 Japan Today
The head office of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd in Tokyo Image: Wikipedia/663highland
business

Cyberattack on Asahi disrupts beer for Japan pro baseball victory parties

0 Comments
TOKYO

Professional baseball teams in Japan are facing difficulties holding their traditional beer-splashing victory celebrations after advancing in the postseason playoffs, following a cyberattack on beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Industrial sources said Thursday that the recent cyberattack has severely affected the company's beverage distribution systems and hampered beer supplies, forcing some teams to procure substitutes for the celebrations, which typically involve several thousand bottles of beer.

The Pacific League's pennant winner, the SoftBank Hawks, are considering switching to champagne for their celebration, similar to Major League Baseball teams in the United States, the sources said. The Hanshin Tigers, the Central League champion, have no such plans.

An official of one team said, "Based on the supply situation explained by the brewery, we decided not to use beer." During league championship celebrations in September, the Tigers prepared around 3,500 bottles of beer, while the Hawks secured about 3,000.

Such large-scale "beer showers" have long been a signature of Japanese baseball's victory scenes.

The Climax Series final stage, which determines the two teams competing in the Japan Series, began Wednesday. The Tigers are facing the DeNA BayStars, while in the Pacific League, the Hawks are playing the Nippon Ham Fighters.

Asahi Group reported a ransomware cyberattack on Sept 29, causing a system failure that led the firm to halt production at many of its domestic factories and postpone the release of products.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

