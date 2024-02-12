Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Daihatsu partly resumes domestic output after safety test scandal

OSAKA

Daihatsu Motor Co resumed part of its domestic production on Monday, around one and a half months after suspending its entire output in Japan due to safety test rigging.

Daihatsu, the small-car unit of Toyota Motor Corp, restarted production of two models at its factory in Kyoto Prefecture after earning clearance from the transport ministry in January for shipments of those vehicles.

The two models are the Probox commercial van, which Daihatsu produces for Toyota, and the Familia Van for Mazda Motor Corp.

In December, Daihatsu admitted to having falsified data in safety tests for most of its models, resulting in the halt of all shipments at home and abroad as well as production at its domestic assembly plants.

Daihatsu has also restarted shipments in Malaysia and Indonesia after obtaining approval from local authorities.

