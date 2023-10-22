Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Daiichi Sankyo, Merck sign cancer therapy deal of up to $22 billion

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo Co will receive payments totaling up to $22 billion from U.S. counterpart Merck & Co in a tie-up deal covering the development and commercialization of three cancer therapies, the two firms said.

Known as antibody-drug conjugates, the drugs are in different stages of clinical development and are expected to be effective in the treatment of multiple types of solid tumors including those in lungs and ovaries, according to their press releases.

Unlike chemotherapy, antibody-drug conjugates target tumor cells while leaving healthy cells unharmed.

Under the agreement, Merck will pay Daiichi Sankyo $4 billion upfront, $1.5 billion in a deferred payment, and additional payments totaling up to $16.5 billion depending on the drugs' success in sales.

The company will jointly sell the drugs worldwide, but Daiichi Sankyo will retain exclusive rights for the Japanese market and will be responsible for all manufacturing and supply.

The three drugs "have multi-billion dollar worldwide commercial revenue potential" for the two companies approaching the mid-2030s, according to the company releases.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Japanese Streetwear

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books For Your Autumn Reading List

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use Japanese Counters

GaijinPot Blog

Taketomi Island (Taketomijima)

GaijinPot Travel

Questions to Consider for Japanese Job Applications

GaijinPot Blog

5 Essential Factors for Choosing a Boarding School

Savvy Tokyo

Ski and Travel Jobs in Japan: A Winter Wonderland Adventure

GaijinPot Blog

Saga International Balloon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2023: The Premier Event for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

How to Celebrate Halloween in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo