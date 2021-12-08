Data of 130,000 accounts on Line cashless payment app leaked

Payment data from about 130,000 user accounts in Japan and abroad on a Line Pay Corp smartphone app, a service operated by major messaging app Line Corp, was available on the internet for more than two months until late November, the company said.

Line Pay said Monday the information accidentally uploaded by its group firm, which was viewable between Sept 12 and Nov 24, included payment amounts, dates and times during a promotional campaign held from December 2020 to April this year, but did not include data like user names, addresses or credit card numbers.

Although no damage from the information leak has been reported so far, it may have been possible to identify users through a special analysis, Line Pay said.

The company said it has confirmed 11 instances in which the information was accessed externally and warned users they could receive suspicious messages from potential fraudsters.

"We apologize deeply for causing great trouble and concern," the firm said in a statement.

Line Pay allows users to send money to each other, make online purchases or pay at shops and restaurants.

