 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Del Monte Foods
FILE - In this June 22, 2006 file photo, Del Monte canned vegetables are seen for sale in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, file)
business

Del Monte, the 139-year-old canned fruits and vegetables company, seeks bankruptcy protection

0 Comments
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
WALNUT CREEK, Calif

Del Monte Foods, the 139-year-old company best known for its canned fruits and vegetables, is filing for bankruptcy protection as U.S. consumers increasingly bypass its products for healthier or cheaper options.

Del Monte has secured $912.5 million in debtor-in-possession financing that will allow it to operate normally as the sale progresses.

“After a thorough evaluation of all available options, we determined a court-supervised sale process is the most effective way to accelerate our turnaround and create a stronger and enduring Del Monte Foods,” CEO Greg Longstreet said in a statement.

Del Monte Foods, based in Walnut Creek, California, also owns the Contadina tomato brand, College Inn and Kitchen Basics broth brands and the Joyba bubble tea brand.

The company has seen sales growth of Joyba and broth in fiscal 2024, but not enough to offset weaker sales of Del Monte's signature canned products.

“Consumer preferences have shifted away from preservative-laden canned food in favor of healthier alternatives,” said Sarah Foss, global head of legal and restructuring at Debtwire, a financial consultancy.

Grocery inflation also caused consumers to seek out cheaper store brands. And President Donald Trump’s 50% tariff on imported steel, which went into effect in June, will also push up the prices Del Monte and others must pay for cans.

Del Monte Foods, which is owned by Singapore's Del Monte Pacific, was also hit with a lawsuit last year by a group of lenders that objected to the company’s debt restructuring plan. The case was settled in May with a loan that increased Del Monte’s interest expenses by $4 million annually, according to a company statement.

Del Monte said late Tuesday that the bankruptcy filing is part of a planned sale of company’s assets.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Water Parks In & Around Tokyo For Summer 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get Your Juminhyo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Pension Guide for Foreigners: How to Enroll and Contribute

GaijinPot Blog

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: Celebrating Japan’s Star-Crossed Lovers Festival

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ways To Enjoy Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Understanding Swimming Pool Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Karakoro Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Bizen Osafune Sword Museum

GaijinPot Travel