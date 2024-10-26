 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: New Delta Airlines Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport is completed in New York
FILE PHOTO: Delta Airlines passenger jets are pictured outside the newly completed 1.3 million-square foot $4 billion Delta Airlines Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo Image: Reuters/Mike Segar
business

Delta sues CrowdStrike over software update that prompted mass flight disruptions

0 Comments
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON

Delta Air Lines on Friday sued cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike in a Georgia state court after a global outage in July caused mass flight cancellations, disrupted travel plans of 1.3 million customers and cost the carrier more than $500 million.

Delta's lawsuit filed in Fulton County Superior Court called the faulty software update from CrowdStrike "catastrophic" and said the firm "forced untested and faulty updates to its customers, causing more than 8.5 million Microsoft Windows-based computers around the world to crash."

The July 19 incident led to worldwide flight cancellations and hit industries around the globe including banks, health care, media companies and hotel chains.

CrowdStrike did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Friday. Previously, it rejected Delta's criticism and suggested it has minimal liability.

Delta, which has purchased CrowdStrike products since 2022, said the outage forced it to cancel 7,000 flights, impacting 1.3 million passengers over five days.

Delta said CrowdStrike is liable for over $500 million in out-of-pocket losses as well as for an unspecified amount of lost profits, expenditures, including attorneys’ fees and "reputational harm and future revenue loss."

The incident prompted the U.S. Transportation Department to open an investigation.

"If CrowdStrike had tested the faulty update on even one computer before deployment, the computer would have crashed," Delta's lawsuit says. "Because the faulty update could not

be removed remotely, CrowdStrike crippled Delta’s business and created immense delays for Delta customers."

Delta said that as part of its IT-planning and infrastructure, it has invested billions of dollars "in licensing and building some of the best technology solutions in the airline industry." CrowdStrike has questioned why Delta fared so much worse than other airlines.

Last month, a senior executive at CrowdStrike apologized before Congress for the faulty software update.

Adam Meyers, a senior vice president at CrowdStrike, said the company released a content configuration update for its Falcon Sensor security software that resulted in system crashes worldwide. "We are deeply sorry this happened and we are determined to prevent this from happening again," Meyers said.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nintendo Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Jimbocho: Spending A Day In Tokyo’s Book District

Savvy Tokyo

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Late Night Dessert Bars in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How Japan Raises Resilient Children

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Contemporary Film Directors & Screenwriters

Savvy Tokyo