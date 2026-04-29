 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Denso withdraws takeover bid for Rohm after failing to win support

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Major Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp said Tuesday its board has decided to withdraw its buyout proposal for Rohm Co, having failed to secure the semiconductor and electronic parts maker's support.

"Even if we continued discussions any further, we could not envision a scenario at this stage that would enhance the value of both companies," Denso President Shinnosuke Hayashi said at a press conference in Nagoya regarding the company's earnings for the year ended March 2026.

Hayashi said the talks had deepened Denso's understanding with Rohm in technology development and manufacturing.

"We will seek to enhance our value by further advancing our current relationship," he said.

Denso in February proposed acquiring Rohm, including the possibility of buying all of its outstanding shares, as part of efforts to strengthen its semiconductor business.

The withdrawal suggests that the realignment of the power semiconductor sector will likely focus on discussions about integrating Rohm's, Mitsubishi Electric Corp's, and Toshiba Corp's businesses. Power chips are widely used for power control in electric vehicles and industrial devices.

Rohm had set up a special committee comprising outside directors and others to examine Denso's proposal, while announcing on March 27 that it had started talks with Mitsubishi Electric and Toshiba on business integration.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

New Rules for Language Students in Japan From 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week in Japan: Dates, Meaning and What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Showa Day Japan: Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Showa Era

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Will Pay You ¥20,000 to Use Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Events

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Opinion

Overtourism in Japan: Can Tourists Help Fix It?

GaijinPot Blog

Osu Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Tomioka Silk Mill: An Easy Day Trip to Gunma

GaijinPot Blog

Nicchu Line Weeping Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Travel

Takami Village

GaijinPot Travel