 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Detroit Auto Show
Guests are given a ride in a Bronco on a track at the Detroit Auto Show. Image: AP file
business

Detroit Auto Show opens as industry pares back splashy debuts and leans on test tracks

0 Comments
By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
DETROIT

The Detroit Auto Show returns this week, offering an opportunity to take a peek at the cars of today and tomorrow and also go for a spin.

The annual car-fest at a Detroit convention hall features a lineup of 40-plus vehicle brands. At last year’s show, organizers say attendees took more than 100,000 rides in them.

“That’s what makes the Detroit Auto Show different,” show chairman Todd Szott said. “You can get up close, talk to the people behind the brands and actually experience the vehicles.”

The Detroit Auto Show once was the place for new model debuts, glitzy displays and scores of journalists from across the globe.

Automakers since have determined that new models can make a bigger splash when they’re unveiled to a digital audience on a day when they don’t have to share the spotlight with rivals.

While it has scaled back dramatically from its heyday, it still drew 275,000 attendees a year ago. And it is leaning into interactivity.

Two tracks offer attendees ride-along experiences in internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric vehicles, while the Camp Jeep and Ford Bronco Built Wild Experience give visitors a chance to climb into the vehicles and tackle some makeshift “mountains.”

On Wednesday, the annual North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year will be revealed. The show opens to the public Saturday and runs through Jan 25.

Visitors can check out displays under the Alfa Romeo, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Ram, Subaru and Toyota nameplates.

Speakers include Republican U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno from Ohio, and a pair of Democrats — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Pete Buttigieg, the Transportation Secretary under President Joe Biden.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected

Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.

Discover more about the two-day route in Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa: A Full Video Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Dondo-yaki: Japan’s Fiery Farewell to the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

5 Most Powerful Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Garden of Fine Arts Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Mangetsu-ji Temple Uki-mido

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Lifestyle Illnesses In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Onsenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Common Tax Mistakes in Japan: What Foreigners Often Get Wrong

GaijinPot Blog