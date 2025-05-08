 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mickey Mouse welcomes visitors near an entrance to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
business

Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

The Walt Disney Company announced plans Wednesday for a new theme park in the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the country's growing prominence as a global financial and entertainment hub.

The waterfront resort will be located on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island and developed in partnership with local firm Miral.

Disney stated that it aims to attract tourists from "the Middle East and Africa, India, Asia, Europe, and beyond."

The announcement comes ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates next week.

"Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati," said Disney CEO Robert Iger in a statement, promising "an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world."

The company stated that the new resort will blend Disney's "iconic stories, characters and attractions with Abu Dhabi's vibrant culture, stunning shorelines, and breathtaking architecture."

Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be the seventh Disney resort since the original Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California in 1955.

Other Disney destinations are located in Florida, Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Iger told analysts that the location was chosen to bring the Disney experience closer to hundreds of millions of customers for whom visiting its other six locations "was pretty lengthy in nature and expensive."

He also noted the success of existing attractions in Abu Dhabi, including the Louvre museum and the Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim, which is currently under construction.

Miral group operates numerous hotels, resorts, and amusement parks in Abu Dhabi including Warner Brothers World, Ferrari World and Sea World.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Disney Experiences chairman Josh D'Amaro described the new park and resort as the company's most "modern" and "tech-forward" destination.

He added that in an unusual arrangement for Disney, the park would be funded, built, and ultimately operated by the Miral group "with oversight of course from us."

"But we're very confident in this part of the world, with this partner, that this is the appropriate business arrangement," he added.

The new park announcement coincided with Disney reporting a robust increase in quarterly revenues, which sent its shares skyrocketing.

The company said overall sales increased seven percent to $23.6 billion in the January to March period.

Crucially, subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service grew to 126 million, adding 1.4 million new subscriptions, contrary to analysts' expectations of a decline.

The Experiences segment, which includes theme parks, saw revenue increase to $8.9 billion.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

0 Comments
Login to comment

Smart! For lots of rich people living in non western countries, UAE is easier to get a visa for.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Do You Make Business Phone Calls in Japanese?

GaijinPot Blog

Should You Sneak a Pet Into a No-Pet Apartment in Japan—or Find a Pet-Friendly One?

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “I Want To Leave My Fiance”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Normal Things in Japan That Totally Blew My Mind

GaijinPot Blog

Families

10 Baby-Friendly Cafes & Restaurants in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Should You Work for a Haken Dispatch Company in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Naha Hari Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Is The Average Salary in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens If You Go To Prison in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Cruelty-Free Japanese Beauty Brands

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Learn How To Join A Community Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo