Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Disney's flagship streaming platform has beat subscriber expectations Photo: AFP/File
business

Disney+ streaming soars past growth projections

0 Comments
By Glenn CHAPMAN
SAN FRANCISCO

U.S. entertainment giant Disney on Wednesday blew past expectations for new subscribers to its flagship streaming service, as its big studio muscle brings the fight to rival Netflix.

Disney+ reached 129.8 million subscribers worldwide, some five million more than analysts had predicted, resulting in a roughly eight percent jump in the firm's shares in after-hours trades.

"Our unmatched collection of assets and platforms, creative capabilities, and unique place in the culture give me great confidence we will continue to define entertainment for the next 100 years," Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said in an earnings statement.

The company, with an empire that stretches from movies to theme parks and also includes streamers Hulu and ESPN+, reported profit that topped forecasts on revenue which surged to $21.8 billion in the final three months of 2021.

Disney+ subscriber numbers boomed under the lockdown lifestyles brought about by the pandemic and have become ever larger in the rearview mirror of streaming giant Netflix. But the platforms' fortunes have diverged somewhat since.

Netflix ended the year with 221.8 million subscribers, a massive number, but it announced slowing growth that drew immediate market punishment -- leaving its shares about 20 percent lower in recent weeks.

Analysts pointed to Disney's broad brand power as helping its streaming platform's growth.

"These results speak volumes for Disney's storied brands and its ability to rise above the competition in an increasingly crowded digital media market," wrote Insider Intelligence analyst Paul Verna.

Disney chief Chapek told analysts that Disney+ still has plenty of room to grow in the United States and internationally.

The company is also snatching a page out of Netflix's playbook, looking beyond Hollywood to invest in local content "that appeals to the unique tastes of those international markets."

"We have created a new organization in the company to shepherd development of that content" and hope to get "some global hits" out of locally produced content.

Netflix has made that work, backing original blockbusters such as "Squid Game" from South Korean and "Lupin" from France.

Some 340 programs are in the works outside the United States and are expected to be delivered in the next 18 to 24 months, Disney said.

While Disney took in more money from its stable of streaming services, it saw its overall operating loss climb due to increased costs.

Disney also took in more money from its parks and experiences divisions, as well as its media distribution unit.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products revenues doubled to $7.2 billion compared to the same period a year earlier.

Disney operations hampered by the pandemic have been steadily ramping back up, according to the earnings release.

"Our domestic parks and experiences are generally operating without significant mandatory Covid-19-related capacity restrictions," Disney reported.

"However, we continue to manage capacity to address ongoing Covid-19 considerations with respect to guest and cast health and safety."

Disney film and television productions have generally resumed, although it is still seeing disruptions in some places depending on local circumstances, according to the company.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot on Location: A Quest for Kurosawa

GaijinPot Blog

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does JLPT Level Affect Salary and Job Prospects in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrate With a Nutty Valentine’s Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Alternative Paths in Wakayama: Foreigners Making Homes in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog