Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Domino's Uber Eats
FILE- A Domino's Pizza sign hangs above a location in Hialeah, Fla., Oct. 27, 2016. Domino’s Pizza said Wednesday, July 12, 2023, it is partnering with Uber Eats to make deliveries in the U.S. and 27 international markets. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
business

Domino's signs deal with Uber Eats in a bid to make more dough

2 Comments
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
ANN ARBOR, Mich

If you can't beat them, join them.

In a major reversal, Domino’s Pizza said Wednesday it’s partnering with Uber Eats to make deliveries in the U.S. and 27 international markets. While franchisees in a handful of international markets like the Netherlands have been working with third-party apps for years, Domino's has long said that partnering with delivery companies didn’t make economic sense in its 6,600 U.S. stores.

Under the agreement, uniformed Domino’s drivers will still make the deliveries that customers order via Uber Eats, and Uber Eats will share data with Domino's on delivery efficiency and incremental sales. Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Domino's wouldn't say what percentage Uber Eats will take from each order.

The partnership will be piloted in four U.S. markets starting this fall and is expected to be available nationwide by the end of 2023, Domino’s said. Uber Eats will Domino's exclusive U.S. partner until at least 2024.

Domino's shares jumped 10% in morning trading.

Domino's had been reluctant to partner with third-party apps in the U.S. because it wanted to control the delivery experience. In 2019, then-CEO Ritch Allison predicted that third-party delivery would eventually collapse because companies were charging too little for the service.

But then the pandemic happened. Demand for delivery soared and remained elevated even as COVID waned. Domino's found itself losing market share to competitors who were available via third-party apps.

In the year ending May 28, Uber Eats, DoorDash and other delivery companies accounted for 14% of U.S. pizza sales -- or $4.7 billion -- up from 4% before the pandemic, according to Circana, a market research firm.

Little Caesar's, the third-largest pizza chain in the world, inked a delivery deal with Uber Eats in April.

Russell Weiner -- who took over as Domino's CEO in 2022 -- said in a statement that third-party delivery operators have reached such a large scale that it makes sense for Domino’s to partner with them. In the first quarter of this year, Uber Eats' deliveries grew 12% to $15 billion, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations. Domino's global retail sales grew 6% in the same period.

Domino's has been struggling with higher food costs, labor shortages and increasing competition. The company's same-store sales -- a key metric of a restaurant's health -- fell 1% in the U.S. last year, while international same-store sales were flat.

Domino's said Wednesday that its labor challenges have largely abated over the last year, and it's confident it will be able to meet increased demand from Uber Eats orders. The company wouldn't say how many drivers it has in the 28 markets; nearly all Domino's stores are independently operated by franchisees.

Peter Saleh, a managing director and restaurant analyst with the investment bank BTIG, said Wednesday that the deal was “the best possible path” for Domino's, which will still control the delivery experience and access data. He also said the agreement leaves the door open to other partners, including DoorDash.

Saleh said he also expects Domino's will still offer better deals, like its $6.99 Mix and Match menu, on its own website to encourage customers to order directly. But Saleh said consumers are loyal to third-party apps and unlikely to switch.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Misleading title! It should note what countries BESIDES the US! Most importantly, JAPAN!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So, Domino's wanted a pizza the action. LOL

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Teaching English in Japan: 5 Essential Stories from Foreign Instructors

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

Why You Need To Know Japanese Before You Study In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Itoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Enjoying Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

5 Delicious Summer Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

On the Road Again: Japan’s Rest Stops and Roadside Stations

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Wagging Tale: Meet Japan’s Most Revered Dogs Who Made History

GaijinPot Blog

Reviving the Classroom: Motivating a Quiet English Class

GaijinPot Blog

From Lease to Keys: Buying Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog