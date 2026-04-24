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People shop at a Robin Hood food-focused store opened by the operator of the Don Quijote discount retail chain in Ama, Aichi Prefecture, on Friday. Image: Kyodo
business

Don Quijote operator opens food-focused discount store near Nagoya

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NAGOYA

The operator of discount retailer chain Don Quijote on Friday opened a food-focused store near Nagoya to help households struggling with the cost of living.

According to Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp, the first Robin Hood store offers affordable prepared food and easy-to-cook products. The company aims to create a business model that is "like a supermarket, but not a supermarket."

The store in Ama has a sales floor of approximately 2,300 square meters, with 40 percent of the space dedicated to cosmetics, daily necessities, and general merchandise -- items for which the Don Quijote brand is famous.

"This is by no means a finished product. We want to bring a new shopping experience to the daily lives of everyone in the community," said Mikihira Katagiri, the company's executive managing officer, at the shop's opening ceremony.

The operator of Don Quijote, known for its inexpensive products that are popular with locals and tourists, plans to expand its Robin Hood brand to 300 stores by the end of June 2035, including new locations in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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