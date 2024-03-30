Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Economic impact of 2025 Expo raised to ¥2.9 trillion

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government estimates the economic impact of the 2025 World Expo to reach about 2.9 trillion yen, up 400 billion yen from the previous projection, due to inflated costs.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry revised its calculation for the new estimate, based on Japan's planned spending of up to 235 billion yen for constructing the expo venue in Osaka amid high material and labor costs, for example.

The new figures are based on a calculation conducted in February, revised from the previous one carried out in March 2018.

The estimate back then for constructing the venue stood at 125 billion yen, about half of the latest projection for spending.

The ballooned construction costs will be split among the three parties -- the central government, the Osaka prefectural and city governments and the business community.

Under the 2.9 trillion yen estimate, the ripple effects of the construction investment are now projected to be 857 billion yen, up from 590 billion yen previously, while those of the operational costs and expenses linked to the global event would be around 680 billion yen, up from 630 billion yen.

The ripple effects of spending by expo visitors are also estimated to rise to about 1.38 trillion yen from 1.29 trillion yen due to the revision.

The exposition, slated for April 13 through Oct 13 on Yumeshima, a man-made island in Osaka Bay, has faced criticism over inflated costs and expenses.

A total of 161 countries and regions and nine international organizations have confirmed their participation in the expo as of March 14, according to the Foreign Ministry.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Great Buddha of Takaoka (Takaoka Daibutsu)

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Okuizumo: Timeless Beauty Forged in the Heart of Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Best 10 Things To Do In Kyoto

GaijinPot Blog

Musha Gyoretsu Warrior Parade

GaijinPot Travel

School Entrance Ceremony in Japan: Preparation For Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Bitchu Matsuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog

Summer Tech Camp Programs For Kids in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Daisho-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Color Trends This Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo