Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is pictured during a visit at the company's electric car plant in Gruenheide near Berlin on March 13, 2024 Photo: AFP
business

Elon Musk defends ketamine use

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Elon Musk suggested his use of drugs benefits Tesla investors in an interview released Monday, saying he takes prescribed ketamine to treat his "negative frame of mind."

The 52-year-old tycoon confirmed he takes the anesthetic -- typically used for pain management and to treat depression -- following reports in the US media that his drug use was spooking investors.

“Ketamine is helpful for getting one outside out of a negative frame of mind," Musk told former CNN host Don Lemon in an interview published on social media on Monday.

Asked if his ketamine use could impact investors' perceptions, Musk said: "We had the best-selling car on Earth last year. So from investors' standpoint, if there is something I'm taking, I should keep taking it."

Musk, who runs SpaceX and Tesla, and owns social media platform X, denied abusing ketamine and said he used "a small amount once every other week or something like that."

He added that he did not believe he had "extended depression" and instead used ketamine when he had a "negative chemical state."

During the hour-long interview, Musk also discussed meeting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in March but did not indicate who he might support in November's election.

He said he was "leaning away" from Democratic President Joe Biden, but said that did not mean he would support Trump, adding: "A lot can happen between now and the election."

Last Friday, Musk posted on X that Americans should elect Republicans in November with a "red wave" or "America is doomed."

"Imagine four more years of this getting worse," he wrote, referring to one of Trump's main talking points -- the claim that the United States is being overwhelmed by illegal migration.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 18 – 24, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Manazuru

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 Best Things to do in Shibuya

GaijinPot Blog

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For Cherry Blossom Viewing 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Artsy and Creative Chocolates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu Natural Animal Park African Safari

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Coping With White Day’s Emotional Toll in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Hanami Handbook: Celebrating Cherry Blossom Season in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Tenkaiho

GaijinPot Travel