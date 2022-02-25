Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Elon Musk and his brother reportedly face a U.S. probe over stock trades last year Photo: AFP
business

Elon Musk probed in U.S. over stock trades: report

0 Comments
NEW YORK

U.S. market regulators are probing whether Tesla boss Elon Musk and his brother violated insider trading rules in connection with whopping share sales last year, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly launched its probe after Kimbal Musk sold $108 million in Tesla stock last year, just a day before a significant drop in the electric car maker's share price.

Tesla stock value fell sharply after Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll asking whether he should sell 10 percent of his stake in the company.

The probe is looking into whether Elon Musk told his brother, also a member of the Tesla board of directors, that he would post the tweet and whether Kimbal Musk then traded, the Journal reported.

Employees and managers of a listed company should not normally buy or sell securities when they are aware of information that has not yet been made public.

The SEC declined to comment on the report.

The richest man in the world is already in open conflict with the SEC because of a 2018 tweet in which he stated that he had the appropriate funding to take Tesla off the stock market, without providing proof of it.

Musk and Tesla each agreed in that case to pay $20 million as part of a settlement that also imposed strict rules on his use of social media, requiring pre-approval from Tesla counsel over statements with key financial information.

A Tesla lawyer reignited the battle over the settlement by sending a letter to a judge last week accusing the SEC of propagating "endless unfounded investigations" against Musk.

The letter also accused the SEC of dragging its feet in distributing the $40 million to investors, while it has cracked down on Musk's use of social media.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese School Lunches: More Than Just a Meal

Savvy Tokyo

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo

Staying Vegan and Vegetarian in Japan While on a Budget

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

What It’s Like to Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Way To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

6 High Paying Jobs Around Japan Available in February

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #167: Remote Work Ruins Valentine’s Day for Salarymen

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Things I Miss About Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog