Elon Musk Photo: AFP/File
business

Elon Musk says the planet needs more oil... and babies

5 Comments
OSLO

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has fathered 10 children, said on Monday the world needs to "make more babies" -- and keep digging for oil.

The richest man on the planet, who has repeatedly warned that low birth rates pose a "danger" to civilization, said ahead of an energy conference in Norway that the world is facing a "baby crisis".

Asked about the greatest challenges facing the world, Musk cited the transition to renewable energies but also said the birth rate was "one of my favorite... things to be concerned about."

"We don't want the population to drop so low that we'll just eventually die," Musk, founder of American electric car manufacturer Tesla and SpaceX, told reporters in Stavanger, southwest Norway.

"At least make enough babies to sustain the population," he added.

Many Western societies and populated countries such as China are facing declining birth rates and aging societies.

"They say civilization might die with a bang or with a whimper," added Musk. "If we don't have enough kids, then we will die with a whimper in adult diapers. And that will be depressing."

He also said the planet still needed new fossil fuel sources.

"I think realistically we do need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise civilization would crumble," he said, adding that "some additional exploration is warranted at this time".

He went on to advocate the maintenance of nuclear power plants, describing himself as "pro-nuclear".

Several European countries had decided to phase out nuclear power, but following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February and Europe's subsequent push to wean itself off of Russian oil and gas, the nuclear debate has reignited.

"I know this may be an unpopular view in some quarters, but I think if you have a well-designed nuclear power plant, you should not shut it down," Musk said.

The businessman, who has been divorced three times, has fathered 10 children, one of whom died at 10 weeks old.

Earlier this year one of his children, who recently turned 18, filed a petition in a California court to change her name and gender identity to female.

Court documents said that she did not want "to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form" as one of the reasons for the name change.

Musk also has two children with the musician Grimes, a girl they named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk -- although the parents said they will mostly call her Y -- and a boy born in May 2020 called "X Æ A-12", or more simply, X.

Musk announced last autumn that he was "semi-separated" from the singer.

The American press recently revealed that he also had twins in November with an executive at Neuralink, Musk's brain-implant maker, a few weeks before the birth of Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

5 Comments
Musk is correct.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )



Musk disappoints again with failing to address the causes of this, such as the falling value of labor versus rentier income, of which he is complicit.

In Musk's favorite Iain Banks' Culture series elimination of age-related disease through AI designed medicine makes having children a considered choice, not an imperative.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Too bad he ain't willing to share some of that wealth that people need to raise their family and able to afford oil.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What a moron!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"More babies" means bigger markets to which his and other big corporations can sell more Chinese-made products. For those who aren't billionaires or Chinese communists, it means lower living standards and less affordability.

A list of the wealthiest countries in the world per capita is dominated by a likes of Luxembourg, Monaco, Macao, Singapore, Brunei, UAE, Ireland, Kuwait, Switzerland, San Marino, Norway, Denmark. See a pattern, there, Elon?

https://www.worldometers.info/gdp/gdp-per-capita/

For the sake of prosperity and well-being, keep your countries' populations low, folks, especially in an increasingly unsustainable world.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

said on Monday the world needs to "make more babies" -- and keep digging for oil.

well, gosh darn it.

Thanks Elon.

Why didn’t anyone else think of this?

GENIUS!

all us poor folk need now are a couple of billion more dollars

and some unlimited range drilling equipment.

while we are on it, why don’t we just get a third or fourth job?

Why don’t I strap on my job helmet, and squeeze down into a job cannon, AND FIRE OFF INTO JOBLAND, WHERE JOBS GROW ON JOBBIES?!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

