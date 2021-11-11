Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Elon Musk asked his Twitter followers whether he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock. Photo: AFP/File
business

Elon Musk sells $1.1 billion in Tesla shares

3 Comments
NEW YORK

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold approximately $1.1 billion in shares of his electric car company, after indicating over the weekend he would sell 10 percent of his stock based on the results of a Twitter poll.

However the sell was put in motion on September 14, according to documents filed Wednesday, meaning it was not spurred by the survey's outcome.

Musk, the world's richest man, sold about 930,000 shares on Monday, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission financial regulator showed.

On Saturday, Musk polled his more than 62 million Twitter followers about whether he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla shares, insisting he would do as voters say. The people voted "yes."

The electric car maker's query followed a proposal by U.S. Congressional Democrats to tax the super wealthy more heavily by targeting stocks, which are usually only taxed when sold.

Following the poll, Tesla's share price plunged Monday, meaning the 50-year-old entrepreneur sold his stock at a significantly lower price than if he had sold it before his tweet, losing tens of millions of dollars in unrealized profit.

Musk still holds more than 170 million Tesla shares, according to the SEC documents, worth a total of $183 billion at Wednesday's closing price.

On Monday, the Tesla founder exercised 2.15 million stock options, buying the securities at $6.24 each -- less than one percent of their current value.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

So he sold 930000 shares at a few percentages less but bought 2.15 million at a tenth of the price.

The article'stone would make you think he lost money while he just earned billions again.

There is no significance of all this for him compare to our "miserable" life.

If money goes toward progress and he pays well his employees at low entry, ok for me.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Musk had reached a point were he had to sell some stock to pay his debts. He will have to pay 20% capital gains tax which is a lot less than 37% income tax.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

This guy is great. Hope he earns a trillion---and keeps it all.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyudon

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog