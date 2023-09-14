Newsletter Signup Register / Login
EU State of Union
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers her annual speech on the state of the European Union and its plans and strategies looking ahead, at the European Parliament, Wednesday, in Strasbourg, eastern France. Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
business

EU announces an investigation into Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles

0 Comments
BRUSSELS

The European Union is launching an investigation into subsidies that China provides to electric vehicle makers, the head of the bloc’s executive branch said Wednesday, as concern grows that the aid is harming European companies.

“Global markets are now flooded with cheaper Chinese electric cars, and their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies. This is distorting our market,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France.

“As we do not accept this distortion from the inside in our market, we do not accept this from the outside,” von der Leyen said. “So, I can announce today that the commission is launching an anti-subsidy investigation into electric vehicles coming from China.”

China’s leaders have helped make the country the biggest market for electric vehicles by investing billions of dollars in subsidies to get an early lead in what is seen as a promising industry.

Global automakers face growing competition in their home regions from Chinese brands that are taking market share.

Electric vehicle makers including BYD Auto and Geely Group’s Zeekr unit began sales this year in Japan and Europe. Geely also owns Sweden’s Volvo Cars and its all-electric luxury brand, Polestar.

“Europe is open to competition but not for a race to the bottom. We must defend ourselves against unfair practices,” von der Leyen said. She did not provide details about the investigation.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Artist and Youtuber Emily Sim (Emirichu) Paints Her Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 11–17

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Grow Your Own Japanese Herbs and Spices

Savvy Tokyo

Kagikake Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Hinode Park

GaijinPot Travel

How to get to and from Kansai International Airport (KIX)

GaijinPot Travel

Kaka no Kukedo Sea Caves

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Creating Japanese Candy Art With a Professional Amezaiku Artist

GaijinPot Blog

Play to Progress: Balancing Fun and Engaging English Lessons

GaijinPot Blog

Ghosts, Human Sacrifice and the Entrance to the Underworld: 5 Spooky Sights in Shimane Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog