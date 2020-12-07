Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

EU antitrust regulators OK bid by Japan's DIC to buy BASF unit

0 Comments
BRUSSELS

EU antitrust regulators approved on Monday DIC Corp's bid for German chemicals group BASF's pigments unit after the Japanese printing ink maker pledged to sell a U.S. facility to address competition concerns.

DIC announced the deal last year, paying 985 million euros for the business and taking on the unit's net debt, which accounts for the rest of the agreed sale price of 1.15 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

The European Commission said DIC agreed to sell its main manufacturing facility for pigments in South Carolina operated by its subsidiary Sun Chemical to allay concerns that the deal would reduce competition for the supply of certain pigments.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Children Talks: Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo