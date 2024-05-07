 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The US Steel acquisition plan, announced by Nippon Steel in December, has become a controversial issue ahead of the US presidential election in November. Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
business

EU clears Nippon Steel buyout of U.S. Steel

0 Comments
BRUSSELS

The European Union on Monday approved the $14 billion takeover of major American manufacturer U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel, which U.S. President Joe Biden has opposed.

The European Commission "concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns", the EU's powerful antitrust regulator said in a statement.

The acquisition plan, announced by Nippon Steel in December 2023, has become a controversial issue ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November.

Biden earlier this year opposed the deal because he said it was vital for U.S. Steel "to remain an American steel company that is domestically owned and operated".

The company is based in Pittsburgh, in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, which Biden won in the 2020 election.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

What EU got to do with that? Japanese company try to acquire US company?

EU just want to stay relevant and get spotlight?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2024: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Average Salary in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Teradomari Street Market

GaijinPot Travel

The Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Asakusa Line

GaijinPot Blog

A Step By Step ALT Escape Plan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Yasukuni Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2024: Golden Week

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Overtourism in Japan and What It Means for Visitors

GaijinPot Blog