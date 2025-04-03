EU fines 15 carmakers, including 6 Japanese companies, over cartel

The European Union said Tuesday it has fined 15 major carmakers, including Toyota Motor Corp, and a European industry body a total of around 458 million euros ($494 million) for taking part in cartel over vehicle recycling.

The European Commission said the European Automobiles Manufacturers' Association facilitated the cartel by organizing meetings and contacts between 16 car manufacturers for over 15 years.

Mercedes-Benz AG was among the 16 automakers involved in the cartel but was not fined for revealing the anticompetitive practice to the commission.

From May 2002 to September 2017, the parties, viewing the business of recycling old vehicles as sufficiently profitable, agreed not to pay car dismantlers for their services, the commission said.

They also agreed not to advertise how much recycled material is used in new cars, to "prevent consumers from considering recycling information when choosing a car, which could lower the pressure on companies to go beyond legal requirements," it said.

Among the manufacturers fined, also including Honda Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co, Mitsubishi Motors Corp, Suzuki Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp from Japan, Volkswagen AG was slapped with the highest penalty of some 128 million euros.

All the parties have acknowledged their participation in the cartel, the commission said.

"We will not tolerate cartels of any kind, and that includes those that suppress customer awareness and demand for more environmentally friendly products," Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera, in charge of the commission's competition policy, said in a statement.

"High quality recycling in key sectors such as automotive will be central to meeting our circular economy objectives, not only to cut waste and emissions, but also to reduce dependencies, lower production costs and create a more sustainable and competitive industrial model in Europe," she said.

© KYODO