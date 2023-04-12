Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends his last news conference as Japan's central bank chief in Tokyo
Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda Photo: Reuters/POOL
business

Ex-BOJ chief Kuroda receives job offer from university in Tokyo

TOKYO

Former Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has received a job offer from a prestigious university in Tokyo, days after retiring from the helm of the central bank, a university official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Kuroda, 78, will become a senior academic fellow at National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS), a job aimed at making use of his rich experience for teaching students, many of whom are from Asia, the official said.

"We have commissioned the post of senior fellow to Kuroda as of yesterday. His job is based on basic research, but he will also give lectures from autumn, as per his intention," Takahiro Okamoto, a GRIPS official told Reuters, adding that details have not yet been decided.

Kuroda could not be immediately reached for comment.

Kuroda served as BOJ governor from March 2013 to April 8, after having been the Asian Development Bank president and Japanese vice finance minister for international affairs.

The man couldn't run a bath let alone lecture on the benefits of his BOJ ineptitude

This kind of appointment is always infuriating for existing academic staff. They spend years building research records and teaching portfolios, and meeting every irrational demand of the administration. All for peanuts in pay. Then someone with no research record, no teaching experience, limited qualifications - and almost certainly no technical knowledge or capability - is parachuted in above them for some cheap publicity.

