Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase & Co sign outside headquarters in New York
A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York Photo: REUTERS file
business

JPMorgan could process another 40 Russian grain export payments: sources

0 Comments
By Polina Devitt and Michelle Nichols
LONDON/UNITED NATIONS

U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co could process another 40 Russian grain export payments, two sources said, as the United Nations seeks to save a deal allowing safe Black Sea exports of Ukrainian grain that Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18.

Reuters reported last week that JPMorgan had processed the first payment for the Russian Agricultural Bank, which was cut off from the SWIFT payment system by the European Union in June over Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Access to SWIFT for the Russian Agricultural Bank, known as Rosselkhozbank, is a key Russian demand in talks over the future of the Black Sea deal, brokered by the U.N. and Turkey in July last year.   

Russia has signaled that unless a list of demands is met to remove obstacles to its grain and fertiliser exports, it will not agree to extend beyond May 18 the Black Sea pact, which the U.N. says helps tackle a global food crisis that has been aggravated by Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Talks between Russia and the U.N. on the Black Sea deal are expected to be held in Moscow on Friday, with the U.N. represented by top trade official Rebeca Grynspan.

According to a document seen by Reuters that lists the United Nations' efforts, the U.N. is now working with the Rosselkhozbank to prepare about 40 additional payments to be processed by JPMorgan. The document also said the U.N. was discussing Russian fertiliser exports with JPMorgan.

A source familiar with discussions said JPMorgan understood it could be asked to process another 40 payments for Rosselkhozbank and that it was ready to do so to help combat the global food crisis. The source said JPMorgan was also talking to the U.N. about Russian fertiliser exports.

JPMorgan had been asked to help by the U.S. government, said the source.

A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment. A spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declined to comment. The U.S. Treasury and Rosselkhozbank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.   

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said last week that Guterres had proposed that - as an alternative to regaining access to SWIFT - U.S. banks could help Rosselkhozbank with transactions. However, Lavrov said that could not work as a long-term solution.    A source familiar with JPMorgan's first transaction last week described it as "very limited and highly monitored".

Russia's grain and fertiliser exports are not subject to Western sanctions imposed following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but Moscow says Western restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance are a barrier to shipments.

European Union and U.S. sanctions have also left the private sector wary of any dealings with Russia even when permitted.

A senior State Department official said last week that Washington had broad exemptions in place for Russian food and fertiliser trade and that Rosselkhozbank was not blocked by sanctions.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia would continue contacts with both the U.N. and other representatives in a bid to see its global grain and fertiliser exports improved.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Spirit of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Quick Fire Questions”

Savvy Tokyo

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places to Visit Important in Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog