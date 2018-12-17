Ghosn case raises issues beyond one man, one company

How big should executive pay packets be? How widespread is lax corporate governance in Japan? And what's the future of the alliance between Nissan and France's Renault?
These are the broader issues brought into focus by the indictment of ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn.
Ghosn was arrested on Nov. 19 charged with understating his compensation by about half of the 10 billion yen ($88 million) he was awarded over five years from 2010. He was re-arrested on Dec. 10 on similar suspicions for another three years.
Nissan was indicted for filing false financial statements.
Ghosn, who has been detained since his arrest, has denied the allegations, public broadcaster NHK has reported. Nissan said it will correct past financial reports.
TOO MUCH, NOT ENOUGH?
Sky-high executive pay is a touchy topic in Japan, where conspicuous consumption is frowned upon and wealth gaps are contentious. Ghosn's undisclosed compensation charge is also politically sensitive in France, where President Emmanuel Macron has been battling anti-government protests.
Japanese CEOs on average are paid just 11 percent of their U.S. counterparts, showed a report by Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at CLSA. "In many cases, investors probably ought to worry more that executives are being paid too little and so are being underincentivised."
Ghosn's reported pay in the latest financial year of $16.9 million from Nissan, Renault SA and alliance member Mitsubishi Motors Corp made him among the most well-paid executives at global auto companies.
Since 2010, Japanese firms have been required to disclose details of executive remuneration including stock options and bonuses when the total exceeds 100 million yen.
GOVERNANCE LESSONS
Three years ago, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe introduced a corporate governance code setting rules on disclosure, shareholders' rights and independent directors as part of his "Abenomics" economic policies. But the code is not legally binding.
At Nissan, the Ghosn affair has exposed big gaps in governance, experts agreed. "It's a textbook case of poor governance," said Nicholas Benes, director of the Board Director Training Institute of Japan.
Nissan's board has created a special committee to improve governance, which will likely recommend an increase in external board members and creation of a committee to oversee compensation. The lack of such a committee gave Ghosn huge scope to decide his own remuneration.
The role of outside directors has also come into focus since they are supposed to provide oversight. More Japanese firms now have more external directors than in the past, but experts question how much clout they have.
Nissan has three - a female race car driver, a former trade and industry bureaucrat and a retired Renault executive - but is likely to increase that number.
The governance problem is probably not limited to Nissan. Japanese firms are not required to have a compensation committee and only 26 percent of listed firms do, although the practice is more common among bigger companies, CLSA's Smith said.
Abe is keen to keep the Ghosn affair from giving his governance reforms a black eye. "As economic globalisation makes rapid progress, Japan will continue to step up efforts to make corporate governance effective," he told reporters his week.
ALLIANCE WOES
The crisis also reflects underlying strains in the two-decades-old partnership between Renault and Nissan and threatens to shake the alliance further.
Some media and analysts have posited that other senior Nissan figures used investigations into Ghosn's alleged financial misdeeds to oust the automaker's one-time saviour as a way to prevent any attempt by Renault to strengthen control of the more profitable Nissan.
Ghosn remains chairman and CEO of Renault but the French government is seeking candidates to replace him.
Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa has denied the "coup d'etat" theory but Nissan has clearly been dissatisfied with the unequal alliance. Renault owns 43.4 percent of Nissan, which in turn holds a 15 percent stake in its parent company but without voting rights.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
gogogo
Pay people what they are worth, pay people what they require. Governance is Japan has always been an issue that needs to be rebooted. Seems nothing was learnt from Olympus.
Laguna
Oh, please, underincentivse me. I couldn't figure out what to do with a million dollars, much less 17, coming in annually.
>
Yubaru
PLEASE, give me a break. You drank the kool-aid along with others and you all actually believe this to be true when it's not. You want to believe the image of this as being true, but it's a lie. Being repeated constantly.
Things may not be as bad as other countries, but for here, "conspicuous consumption" happens everyday
Akie
If all CEOs in Japan are like Ghosn, Japan will be no more, as simple as that.
Schopenhauer
Japan is in a sense a very democratic country. Gaps between super rich and poor are not very big. Japanese people hate "winners take it all." Greedy people cannot become leaders in this country. Japan's company executives cannot invite foreign company executives to their houses because they live in small houses. They are always expected to contribute to the whole not just filling their pockets. We are living in a Confucian society. He teaches virtues to the leaders of the society.
Yubaru
Really? A man who had the business acumen to take a bankrupt company and bring it back to world-wide relevance in a dog eat dog industry, and you think HE's bad?
Japan INC is damn near in the toilet on so many levels that it probably needs MORE like Ghosen than not.
Petty xenophobia and nationalism, along with a misguided belief that the old ways are the ways of the future are killing Japan.
Vernon Watts
Having worked for a Japanese electronics manufacturer for 28 years in Japan I can absolutely state this case is all about jealously. Compared to westerners, Japanese could win all the medals at a Jealousy Olympics. As I stated before (to a previous news article) Ghosn's compensation package is on par to any highly successful sports team coach.
GW
You mean as in like SUCCESSFUL?!?!!?
So you would prefer management that run companies into the ground instead...………
Although I think most Japanese would in fact actually prefer that & than shake their heads in wonder at the results
Akie
Yubaru, if you believe that Nissan's success is linked to one man, then you are wrong. In fact no one believes that. As big as Nissan is, an institution has its own mechanism to survive. Financial difficulty can't be use to characterize good or bad of a company, let along temperate one. In the end, it is the spirit and the skills of the people of Nissan who make it successful, including the one man who is jailed now.
Akie
"Exemplary persons (君子) cherish their excellence; petty persons cherish their land. Exemplary persons cherish fairness; petty persons cherish the thought of gain."
-Confucius
mu-da
If anything, the Ghosn case has put the spotlight on Japan's corporate governance and prosecution and thus debunked the fairytale, that Japan has less corruption than other countries in Asia and a justice system congruent with the values of a developped nation.
Yubaru
Let me put it this way, if it wasn't for Ghosen where would Nissan be? Of course it's not just one man, but that one man changed the entire company and the way it did business.
If you think that it was only thanks to the people of Nissan that it made a come back you then have to lay the blame for the current mess at the feet of all those that work there with him.
You are willing to let him take the fall for the company, but you say the company and it's people brought it back, you can not have it both ways.
If Ghosen is to blame, then Nissan is even MORE so
Tokyo-Engr
I am generally against such ridiculously high compensation packages for executives. In this case, Ghosn's compensation is not so high when compared internationally. Whatever you think of Ghosn, he did turn around a failing company. As I have stated before this case is not about Ghosn. It is about the control of Nissan. Regardless of the outcome this has cast another long shadow over the Japanese business world.
And from the article (below) has the author ever been to Tokyo?
Aly Rustom
Exactly. This scandal has so many more levels for japan than meets the eye:
The broken 3rd world detainment and justice condition and system
The lax and broken corporate governance
The coup d'etat that highlights the extent the government is in bed with corporate japan
The allegations of racism and the idea that foreigners that over succeed will be taken down fast.The belief that Japan plays by different rules and will not allow mergers and acquisitions of its companies by foreign entities.
blahblah222
Japan definitely needs to raise executive pay.
Japan is only country where the hostesses and hosts of Ginza and Kabukichou far outearns all the common executives of MNCs.
Schopenhauer
Nissan is one of many companies in Japan. I do not agree Japan Inc. fall if we do not have another Ghosn. Fortunately, individualism is not as strong in Japan as foreign countries. Japan can remain strong so long as people have a spirit of carrying "mikoshi" by all. It is our strength.
kyushubill
"Japan can remain strong so long as people have a spirit of carrying "mikoshi" by all. It is our strength."
Yeah all those Japanese electronic companies and tech companies from Toshiba to Sharp failing show how great "mikoshi" is. The Japanese auto firms have failed in Europe. This "mikoshi" worked in the 19th and 20th centuries it tumbled Japan from #2 to #3, and by 2021 Japan is set to fall to #7.
This "samurai spirit" bs is what is imploding Japan while failing to fix problems. Keep the "mikoshi" and instead solve the problems. Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and China are eating Japan's lunch AND dinner. Wake up and do it soon.
Akie
kyushubill, ethnically speaking, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan , Japan and China are one nation, one people, one culture, and one blood. There is no such a thing as eating Japan's lunch AND dinner. If we are truly united, the world will feel the quake.
marcelito
Greedy people cannot become leaders in this country. Japan's company executives cannot invite foreign company executives to their houses because they live in small houses. They are always expected to contribute to the whole not just filling their pockets. We are living in a Confucian society. He teaches virtues to the leaders of the society.
Oh please..cmon....this is not some romantic novel version of Japan we are living in. There are just as many greedy J inc executives here as anywhere , Ok they might not flash their cash by driving around in Ferraris ..but their and their family members bank accounts are sure not not crying .
And as much as we all admire Confusionist values the recent behavior by J Inc execs and political blue wigs is anything but.. Takata, Kobe steel, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Nissan , Tepco, Olympus.... no need to go on. What kind of Confucius values do they display?
jiji Xx
that's that fixed then. Mr. Ghosn should be afforded the same opportunity.....
AgentX
Something that I've always felt the Japanese just do not get; that being more conservative and austere, do not equal economic gain.
For a quick example, look to shopping malls. People want generosity, the want updated and clean amenities, with quality toilet paper. Is it no wonder that the run-down Apita down the road, that hasn't seen a lick of paint in 20 years, is losing the battle to the bigger, shinier new shopping center?
Investment often equals return. And it seems to me that Ghosn came in and splashed a lot more cash around than any Japanese CEO would have done. Sure, he also laid people off, but that could have been the remedy to the Japanese trait of not being able to cut out dead wood, or adapt with the times.
At any rate, he made the company profitable again through hard times, so...
The ubiquitous, Japanese, hyper-conservative approach to everything is often damaging but the Japanese just cannot see it.
Roger Jolly
Since when US CEOs stipends are the term of comparison for the rest of the world? Every country and company should be free to stipulate the payments at their convenience, according to proportions, merit and their situations. Said that, I frankly thing that the amount of money he is reported to have received for his duties is obscene and indecent from a human point of view... No worker at any level - were it not the owner of the company or property - should be allowed to receive that much. A multitude od people could live their whole life out of that, while he did not do anything so drastically relevant or innovative than others couldn't have done (being foreigner he simply took a different approach to what Japanese are used to).
Kenji Fujimori
Sigh, the reporting on this story is getting weirder by the day...
I think if you manage 3 massive companies out of their bankruptcy and the fourth strongest brands, your entitled to his package, he earned it and was awarded to him on his contract from the beginning.
This fallacy reporting is pushing away the truth that he's innocent. So they'll come up with silly new headings and 'scenarios' each time
AgentX
I think his pay is too high also, but it's a separate issue from what he has been detained for. A separate discussion.
If they have solid evidence of wrong-doing, act on it! If not, the issue of being unfairly and inhumanely detained, on the whim of some senior Japanese businessmen, should be of far higher importance to both foreigners in Japan and Japanese alike. He deserves his chance to defend himself, like anyone else.
Putting the spotlight on his bloated salary is clearly just a ploy to distract from the other issues.
Pukey2
Oh puleeez, gimme a break! I'm laughing at both sentences.
AgentX
Where one CEO may not traditionally pay himself a huge stipend like we see in other countries (at least on paper...), the whole family will get a very large salary while they also game the tax system. For not only one term, but inter-generational. People are born into money in Japan and the class separation is just a little more hidden, but the average Taro is too busy pulling 16 hour days to notice anyway...
wtfjapan
including the one man who is jailed now.
the one man who is jailed without a trial , proof of guilt or sentenced by a court, yep hostage justice and mental conformity pretty much sums up Japan
tmarie
Gaps between super rich and poor are not very big.
It this a joke? 50% of single moms in this country below the poverty line. One in six kids lives below the poverty line. You tell them that there isn't a big gap between their lives and Abe and his wife's.
This whole case is making Japan Inc look xenophobic and incompetent. Nothing new to any of us who have been here for a while.
TigersTokyoDome
Take a walk around the old small business areas of Tokyo. Where workers are paid close to minimum wage with unpaid overtime and few holidays thrown in. Where these small local businesses are often run into the ground by family owners. Then count how many Mercedes Benz and Lexus cars are parked in the owners parking spaces. If Ghosn is guilty of over compensation and hidden compensation, then so are these local business owners. And on a much more damaging scale in turnover proportion than Nissan.
AgentX
Actually, that's a good point. While on a smaller scale than Ghosn ALLEGED crime... anyone who has lived in Japan for a while will have overheard, or been given advice on how and when to move money around to avoid the labyrinth of taxes imposed on them by various governments. It's commonplace.
Schopenhauer
It is not my intention to write badly about Ghosn. I think he should be freed immediately and send him back to France politely Nissan paying him the money that is agreed upon after his retirement. It is not the Japanese way to treat a person badly who once saved Nissan from bankruptcy. The Japanese government must move to do that. I am dare writing opposite views here finding a fun since all are writing badly about Japan. Having said that, I think Japanese prosecutors should not have been involved in this case. There are many opinions I agree. But at the same time, I have a little doubt whether I can live a better life in your country or not.
Bungle
Masters of the Universe need incentives. Everyone else gets the stick.
TigersTokyoDome
Agent - exactly. If the whole point about the Ghosn case is a lesson in morals about hiding compensation, then they are hypocrites turning a blind eye to thousands of examples by Japanese business owners. I walk through my neighborhood and clearly these small businesses are not making money and the local workers paid poorly (I know it for a fact). Yet a large number of these businesses have very expensive cars parked, the kind of cars you would only see in swish areas of Central London (I also know for a fact that these small company presidents live a lavish lifestyle while everyone else suffers from unpaid overtime and no holidays).
expat
I find it difficult this is the author's takeaway from this situation, when the greater issue is not compensation or governance, but human rights and the treatment of incarcerated persons at the hands of the Japanese DoJ.
Cricky
Governance is a farce, after months of secret investigation by Nissan, prosecutors felt it a good idea to detain two men while they gather evidence? Didn't they have evidence handed to them by Nissan? But this is a cover story. Nissan have with Prosecutors and obviously government officials tried to reclaim a company now on its feet. They just ignored the fact that getting a confession from an innocent foreigner is not so easy. Nor the global press attention it's getting. The spot light is on Nissans own system of governance, the legal system, and before too long the government involvement. Not a well thought out plan.
mu-da
@ Schopenhauer
Good post, but no, we are not having fun. Most long term foreign residents are tired of listening to Japan's aspirations and wonderful propaganda (tatemae) and therefore react with cold showers of reality. The always repeated pretence is tiring and is a reason for sometimes harsh reaction. And no, we don't hate the country we chose to live in. But to like Japan doesn't mean I have to love the hogwash.
AgentX
Yep. Like I said from the start (whether Ghosn is innocent or guilty), I suspect he is going to rip strips off someone when he gets the chance. Probably starting with Nissan execs, prosecutors and maybe even the Dept. of Injustice itself, purely because of the barbaric way they all went about it.
A poorly thought out plan by people with little experience outside their own sandbox. They must all be packing bricks!
Ascissor
Indeed. And then there's the thing about Carlos appointing his sister to a position with no clearly defined role or service rendered. Yet numerous Japanese companies appoint ex CEOs as "corporate consultants" or "special advisors" without clarifying what they do or on what basis they are compensated.
haloerika
@blaaah
i disagree. Executives should be paid accordingly. The gap between non execs shouldnt be wide. It’s the foot soldiers that does most of the work, not them.
vinarius@pm.catv.ne.jp
Japan's very bad business style long time ago style called Governance. This system is used to the advantage of the kansayaku, the accountants and bad advisors. These people use Governance to their advantage and only Japanese in Japan can do this kind of actions. I have been in Japanese for 31 years and 9 months, I know that bad people use this system to their advantage against foreigners even in single owners companies. Thanks to god , that Carlos do not write or read the Japanese language...............if he does, there will be no way to save him. Now Nissan can go on delaying but the world cannot. Human rights group will move in very soon. I & all good sincere Japanese will support Carlos. Nissan & japan Inc better stop their bad actions before the world see their dirt more clearly. At least, Nissan had not said that as U do not write or write Japanese, Carlos ,U have to go. We need only Japanese in yr seat....................Then, lets see , what all good Japanese people will say ???.