Fast Retailing donates 1 million items of winter clothing for refugees and internally displaced people

Fast Retailing will donate a total of one million items of UNIQLO HEATTECH and outerwear (worth around ¥1 billion to UNHCR, the U.N. Refugee Agency. The donation will provide support to refugees and internally displaced persons during the winter months.

In addition, in response to an appeal from UNHCR, Fast Retailing will donate $800,000 to UNHCR, to help displaced persons in Afghanistan and the region this winter. Even before the full-fledged onset of winter, when temperatures can fall below freezing, many displaced persons in Afghanistan and surrounding regions have been subject to drought and other natural disasters, as well as food shortages. All this in addition to the risk of COVID-19. This donation will be used to provide relief supplies, such as blankets, solar lanterns, and tent insulation kits, to allow people forced to flee, especially women and children in particularly vulnerable situations, to protect themselves from sub-zero temperatures.

Speaking of the donation, Tadashi Yanai, chairman, president & CEO of Fast Retailing, said, “Through our decade-long partnership with UNHCR, we believe that supporting refugees is a major responsibility of a global company. It is essential for sustainable development that people who have been forced to flee their homes are able to rebuild their lives. We hope that the clothing and relief we deliver together with the UNHCR will help protect the lives and health of displaced people preparing to face a harsh winter.”

Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, also commented: “Today there are more than 84 million refugees and displaced people who have fled war, conflict, violence, discrimination, or persecution. Many of them are preparing to face winter struggling to keep their families warm while also facing the threat of COVID-19. Thanks to support from amazing partners like Fast Retailing and their customers, this winter we can help keep refugees safe and warm.”

Fast Retailing launched its refugee assistance program in 2001. In 2006, Fast Retailing partnered with UNHCR to provide clothing support for refugees and internally displaced persons around the world. To date, the company has sent more than 46.1 million items of new and recycled clothing through UNHCR and other organizations to refugees and internally displaced persons in 79 countries and regions worldwide. Going forward, Fast Retailing will continue to support a long term resolution to the global refugee crisis through its clothing businesses.

© Japan Today