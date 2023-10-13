Fast Retailing posts record profits on robust Uniqlo sales abroad

Fast Retailing Co, the operator of the Uniqlo clothing chain, said Thursday robust overseas sales lifted its net profit to 296.23 billion yen for the year ended August, up 8.4 percent from the year before for the third straight year of record-high earnings.

It said overseas sales of Uniqlo stores accounted for more than half of consolidated revenues for the first time, hitting 1.44 trillion yen, up 28.5 percent, thanks to a pickup in demand in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong after a slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fast Retailing's sales for the reporting year rose 20.2 percent to 2.77 trillion yen and operating profit increased 28.2 percent to 381.09 billion yen. Both were also record highs.

For the current business year through next August, the company forecasts its net profit will rise 4.6 percent to 310 billion yen. Operating profit is expected to increase 18.1 percent to 450 billion yen on sales of 3.05 trillion yen, up 10.2 percent.

Fast Retailing said in April that it aims to more than triple its sales over the next decade to 10 trillion yen by boosting its business overseas.

"We will achieve sales of 5 trillion yen over the next few years and subsequently aim for 10 trillion yen. We already more or less see the path toward achieving 5 trillion yen" with the current strategy of operating in global cities, said Tadashi Yanai, chairman, president and chief executive at Fast Retailing.

"As it only means doubling (the figure), I don't think (achieving 10 trillion yen) is that difficult. It is not an outrageous target," Yanai told a press conference.

By region, combined Uniqlo sales in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong rose 15.2 percent to 620.2 billion yen, while total sales in South Korea, Southeast Asia, India and Australia jumped 46.1 percent to 449.8 billion yen. Sales in Europe surged 49.1 percent to 191.3 billion, it said.

Sales in Japan also picked up, rising 9.9 percent to 890.4 billion yen thanks to robust sales of innerwear and other winter items in the first fiscal half from September 2022 to February this year due to cold weather.

In a step to further push global sales, the number of overseas Uniqlo outlets will be increased by 110 to 1,744 during the year to August 2024, while the number in Japan will be kept at 800, it said.

