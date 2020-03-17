Fast Retailing to close all Uniqlo stores in U.S.

Fast Retailing Co said it will temporarily close all 50 of its Uniqlo-brand casual fashion outlets in the United States starting Tuesday, due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Following the decision, the number of Uniqlo outlet closures has exceeded 100 worldwide, with 27 in Europe, which has seen a sharp increase in infection cases in recent weeks. About 30 of its stores in China have already been closed since the virus first broke out in the country's central city of Wuhan in late last year.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week declared a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak. Many museums, entertainment spots and commercial facilities have been closed in the United States, with major sports leagues delaying or pausing their seasons.

Fast Retailing did not make it clear when its stores will reopen, saying it will continue to work closely with U.S. health authorities to grasp the situation accurately.

In Europe, Fast Retailing closed its sole store in Italy last Thursday, all four outlets in Spain on Friday and all 22 shops in France on Saturday.

