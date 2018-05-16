Fast Retailing to open first GU store in S Korea in fall

Fast Retailing Group brand, GU, on Wednesday announced plans to launch in South Korea in the fall, under the brand message "YOUR FREEDOM." The brand’s first South Korean store will open in Lotte World Mall, located in Jamsil, Seoul.

With a sales floor area of 1,400 square meters, the store will carry a wide range of items for women, men and kids, and will bring GU’s uniquely enjoyable shopping space and experience to Korean customers for the first time.

Commenting on the launch, GU Chief Executive Officer Yunoki Osamu said, “I am thrilled to launch GU in Korea, which is such a fashion-conscious country. Launching here is a big step for GU, and we will endeavor to deliver fashion that reflects the latest trends and which frees our customers, while also providing a sincere service experience for the people of Korea.”

