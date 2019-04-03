Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

Fast Retailing to raise salary for new recruits by 20% in 2020

1 Comment
TOKYO

Fast Retailing Co said Wednesday it will raise monthly salary for new recruits entering the company in April 2020 by 20 percent to secure young talent for its expanding global business amid intensifying competition in the labor market.

The operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain will increase monthly salary from 210,000 yen to 255,000 yen for several hundred new recruits willing to accept transfers to any domestic or overseas office after joining the company.

As of April 2018, the average monthly salary for a new university graduate was 206,333 yen, according to a survey by private think tank Sanro Research Institute Inc.

The Uniqlo operator's newly set monthly pay starting 2020 will be on a par with major Japanese trading houses and well-known foreign companies, Fast Retailing said.

The third biggest fast-fashion brand in the world is planning to employ 650 new graduates next April, of whom several hundred will be entitled to the raised initial salary.

The company said it is also considering a wage hike for employees who entered before this April and have agreed to accept possible transfers in the future. Fast Retailing currently operates Uniqlo stores in about 20 countries and regions.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged companies to raise wages to boost the country's economy in every spring management-labor negotiation since he took office in December 2012.

However, most major firms in Japan offered last month a smaller pay-scale hike than the previous year amid uncertainty over the outlook of the global economy.

In Japan, the academic year ends in March and many companies start their business year from April.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.
" considering a wage hike for employees who entered before this April" stating you are going to raise salaries for new employees and only considering for present employees, must leave those employed at present with a bad feeling towards the company, any raises at any corporate company should be for all, and not a select few.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

