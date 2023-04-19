Fast Retailing unveils energy-saving stand-alone concept Uniqlo store

Fast Retailing Co, the operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain, on Wednesday unveiled a concept store featuring various energy-saving and customer-focused features as the company moves to refresh the image of its stand-alone outlets.

The move comes as it faces a lagging growth in the domestic Uniqlo business as compared to its overseas operations. The new design is expected to help attract more customers in suburban areas where it has a sizable number of stand-alone roadside stores, the company said.

The store in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, boasts a coffee stand, flower shop, apparel repair studio and a kids' play area as well as massive Uniqlo logos on the corners of the building. It is scheduled to open Friday.

Fast Retailing expects the new store, designed by Japanese creative director Kashiwa Sato, will increase the amount of time customers are in its outlets and how much they spend on average, it said. The clothing retailer earlier this month unveiled a plan to achieve 10 trillion yen in annual sales over the next 10 years, a goal more than triple the 2.68 trillion yen expected for the year through August 2023.

It said the store will serve as a model for all its new stand-alone stores -- those located outside of malls or not part of or connected to larger structures -- adding that it hopes to undertake a future worldwide rollout.

"This is a completely new type of roadside store we are considering expanding globally," Masahiro Endo, the company's group executive officer, said at a press conference. "At this store, customers can not only shop but also spend time leisurely and comfortably."

The store will consume 40 percent less electricity compared to the predecessor design, with skylights and a large glass wall incorporated to reduce the amount of energy used on lighting. It also utilizes brightness censors to adjust in-store lighting to an optimal level.

Its roof is covered by solar panels, which will produce enough electricity to satisfy about one-third of the store's annual usage. The store also utilizes insulation made from recycled materials that include used clothing donated by customers.

The concept store is part of Uniqlo's efforts to reduce its carbon emissions in store and office operations by 90 percent from its 2019 levels by 2030, Fast Retailing said.

© KYODO