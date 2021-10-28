Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China Telecom, whose logo is seen in Shanghai, saw its U.S. unit targeted by regulators Photo: AFP/File
business

FCC revokes authority of China Telecom's U.S. unit

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. regulators have terminated the authorization for China Telecom's American subsidiary to conduct business in the United States, citing "significant" national security risks.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) vote orders Beijing-controlled China Telecom Americas to discontinue service within 60 days, ending a nearly 20-year operation in the United States -- and undoubtedly ratcheting up tensions between the economic superpowers.

The firm's "ownership and control by the Chinese government raise significant national security and law enforcement risks" by providing opportunities for Beijing "to access, store, disrupt, and/or misroute U.S. communications, which in turn allow them to engage in espionage and other harmful activities against the United States," the FCC said in a statement.

"Promoting national security is an integral part of the Commission's responsibility to advance the public interest, and today's action carries out that mission" to safeguard U.S. telecoms infrastructure.

Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday morning on the FCC's announcement.

China Telecom is China's largest fixed-line operator, and its shares jumped some 20 percent in August in its Shanghai stock debut.

But it has faced turbulence in the United States for years, particularly during the recent presidency of Donald Trump who repeatedly clashed with Beijing over trade.

The company was delisted by the New York Stock Exchange in January along with fellow state-owned telecoms firms China Mobile and China Unicom following a Trump executive order.

The order banned investments by Americans into a range of companies deemed to be supplying or supporting China's military and security apparatus.

In April 2020, the U.S. Justice Department threatened to terminate China Telecom's American dealings, saying U.S. government agencies "identified substantial and unacceptable national security and law enforcement risks associated with China Telecom's operations."

U.S. regulators have also taken actions against other Chinese telecoms, notably Huawei.

Trump's White House in 2018 began an aggressive campaign to short-circuit the global ambitions of Huawei, cutting the tech giant off from key components and banning it from using Google's Android services.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beautifying Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Your ‘Sole’ Guide to Socks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Breakdowns Between Couples”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #155: Movie Japanese, Untranslatable Words and More

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

5 At-Home Fall Girls’ Night Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Easy Japanese Karaoke Songs

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Japanese Anime, Games and Movies Like ‘Squid Game’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 18-24

Savvy Tokyo