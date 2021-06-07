Japanese rice dealers turn to China amid domestic consumption drop

The Japan Agricultural Cooperatives group and wholesalers are stepping up efforts to export rice to the world's largest rice-consuming nation China as the domestic market shrinks.
Those dealers are tying up with Chinese companies and promoting high-priced, high-quality rice on the back of the Japanese food boom in China, although concerns remain over the impact of deteriorating U.S.-China relations on Japan-China ties.
According to Japan's agriculture ministry, Japanese rice costs two to three times more than rice grown in China or the United States. Export costs make Japanese rice even more expensive in overseas markets.
Thus prices need to be reduced for Japanese rice to be affordable for average families and competitive in overseas markets.
China consumes about 140 million tons of rice annually, about 20 times more than Japan, where rice consumption has fallen by around 100,000 tons each year due largely to a falling number of children and changes in people's eating habits.
In April, Zen-Noh International Corp, a Tokyo-based subsidiary of the Japan Agricultural Cooperatives, said it will supply rice grown in Niigata Prefecture for Chinese food giant COFCO to sell under its new imported rice brand King Food.
The first batch of supply is only 48 tons. Zen-Noh, however, sees its tie-up with COFCO as a major step forward, calling it a chance to have Chinese customers pick up Japanese rice.
Major wholesaler Kitoku Shinryo Co, also based in Tokyo, began to export rice to China in 2016, and has seen sales growth for products suitable as Chinese New Year gifts.
"There is a great deal of consumption appetite in China, so we see big room for growth," an official of Kitoku Shinryo said.
The company is now considering offering products at Chinese e-commerce platform Tmall, run by the Alibaba group.
The Japanese government has a goal of increasing the value of rice exports to China fivefold from the 2019 level to 1.9 billion yen in 2025.
But such an attempt is unlikely to succeed if Japan's relations with China worsen amid continued tension between China and the United States, a key ally for Japan.
"We don't expect an immediate impact," a Kitoku Shinryo official said, referring to a possible worsening of Japan-China ties. But he added that "the pace of rice exports may slow" if there is any boycott of Japanese products by Chinese customers.© KYODO
Numan
People cannot afford extortion prices during this pandemic! Another way China will try to extort Japan like the travel industry.
virusrex
It would take no time flat to see news about a Chinese boycott of Japanese rice if the Japanese government does anything that the CCP doesn't like.
Danielsan
These are the harsh realities facing many food producing nations; high quality grains and produce is earmarked for export to countries willing and able to pay the most for them. The same food brokers then import the cheapest foreign grown goods raised without high standards , thus doubling the profit of the middleman at the expense of the health of the consumer.
Robert Cikki
How it works here:
the goods are not sold for some reason and the seller has a loss. So he raises the price and possibly adds a "premium" sticker or advertising to make the goods he was already selling exclusive. A few people who hear "exclusive" buy it, but as a result the seller makes even bigger losses. The goods are expensive and so the ordinary customer buys the goods elsewhere. This means even less sales.
How it works elsewhere:
Goods don't sell for a reason, so the seller has a loss. In order to cover the losses, the seller tries to at least lower the price and thus reduce the costs involved (storage, etc). The goods are sold, albeit at a loss, but not an absolute loss. And it adapts to the current situation with some forward-looking plan.
kohakuebisu
Agriculture in Japan is heavily subsidized. Rice sold overseas is then subsidized again to cover the sales and promotion costs, probably the transportation cost too.
Or about 800g per capita per year. The average person now eats rice about twelve times fewer per year than some bygone age when many shops didn't sell pasta or non-chemical bread. Given that lots of marginal paddy fields are now abandoned or have solar panels sitting on them reducing supply, this is not a problem that needs to have money thrown at it.
Kumagaijin
I started eating more rice last year after buying several kgs because I thought there would be a food shortage at the start of the pandemic. Boy was I wrong. I still have lots of rice left. I think if the J-gov encouraged people to be better prepared for disasters or food shortages, consumption would increase. Just like toilet paper, people need to have a few extra around the house.
Strangerland
The government strongly urges people to be prepared for disasters. Just because you can't read it, and didn't bother to check if it exists, doesn't mean it isn't there.
InspectorGadget
Don't get too dependent on Chinese markets.
They have a long history of finding problems with imports whenever political issues flare up. If you ant an example of this, just have a look at Australian food imports into China.
Peter14
China has turned itself into an unreliable market for exporters. Look for other markets to rely on.
Bjorn Tomention
Boycott china !
They will buy your products make you dependent then turn you off when they decide they want to make a point, dont fall for their traps
Ask Australia how it goes !!!
Sven Asai
Exactly. That’s the point, @Bjorn T.
quercetum
China uses trade as a weapon. If you’re going to trade then you’ll have to tread softly.
Australia is being punished just for a Wuhan comment.
happyhere
China is Japan's biggest trading partner and will be for a long, long time. Sorry you Nippon Kaigi guys, Japan needs to export to China, just as it needs to import.
gakinotsukai
In the current case, it's like saying "boycott money".
I don't see many companies going bankrupt for national preference.
Sad but money rules.