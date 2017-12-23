Uniqlo's refugee-hiring picking up steam; still problems ahead

Fast Retailing Co, the parent company of major retailing chain Uniqlo, has put out the welcome mat for Japan's small number of recognized refugees, offering job opportunities for some who might dream of careers in fashion or sales one day.
Even so, for most refugees, language barriers and other issues remain hurdles as they try to establish their lives in Japan, often far from home.
Refugees sometimes get jobs in factories, such as auto manufacturers, and in the construction and nursing industries, but most are employed in washing and cleaning jobs, according to data from the Tokyo-based Refugee Assistance Headquarters, which helps legally recognized refugees find jobs.
"They work at places where work can be done without speaking Japanese," said Hiroaki Ito, an official at RHQ.
As of March 2016, RHQ, which also provides Japanese language and basic lifestyle education to refugees in the initial months after they arrive in Japan, had helped 396 refugees get work in Japan.
Until 2016, Fast Retailing was the only high-profile company in the country employing refugees in Japan and abroad. Travel operator H.I.S. Co. has since also started hiring refugees.
As of December 2017, Uniqlo employed 50 refugees -- 39 in Japan, seven in Germany and four in France. The company started hiring refugees in 2011 and has set itself the goal of employing 100 refugees, although without spelling out a time frame.
According to RHQ, refugee visa applicants can get work permits after six months, which has nothing to do with obtaining refugee status. They can receive financial support from the government or through RHQ for a limited period while they wait for work permits, it said.
Since 2016, Fast Retailing has donated $5.5 million (624 million yen) to the United Nations to support self-reliance initiatives for refugees in Asia. The countries include Iran, India, Nepal, Malaysia and Pakistan, the company said.
Addis (not her real name), 36, from Ethiopia, is among four refugee employees at Uniqlo in Japan. She escaped to Japan in 2007 at the age of 25 after taking part in political activities back home. She has married a Japanese man with whom she has had a child.
A former accountant by profession who modeled in her spare time, Addis used to work packing bento lunch boxes in her previous job in Japan. She said the physical labor was grueling.
"I always have been interested in fashion. I really enjoy working at Uniqlo...They also support refugees. I am really happy since I got into a stable job. When I used to pack bentos at work, I hurt my back and suffered an injury," she said.
The employment of refugees has helped build a positive work atmosphere, said Eriko Muteki, a public relations employee at Fast Retailing.
"They are very cheerful. They look forward to life and their positivity rubs off on other employees," Muteki said.
RHQ's Ito says not all refugees want to work at companies like Uniqlo, some preferring jobs requiring physical labor.
"Some think they are not made for sales, some wish to do construction-related jobs, and others want to do farming because that is what they did in their own countries."
Large companies find it more difficult to employee refugees because in addition to lacking Japanese-language ability, many also cannot speak English. Some adults are also illiterate, Ito said.
Japan accepts refugees from Myanmar who have been living in camps in Thailand, "but most who have lived in refugee camps have not gone to school and cannot even read and write their own language, making finding a job really difficult," Ito explained.
For refugees, finding work at small companies can be hard too. It takes an average of six months to land a job through the government's Hello Work job-matching program, with companies usually looking for specific skills requiring professional licenses, he said.
"It doesn't matter how much cooking you have done in Myanmar, you need a chef's license to work in Japan."
Though Japan's logistics industry is struggling with a labor shortage, refugees cannot work in jobs where driving is required if they have not held a driver's license in their own country.
"It is really difficult to get a driver's license in Japan," Ito said.
Companies that do employ refugees are often those dealing with labor shortages.
"We are often told that they (refugees) are being a big help from the aspect of manpower. Every company says this," Ito said.
Although Uniqlo doesn't make Japanese-language proficiency a requirement, an applicant must have either refugee status or have obtained a special permission to stay based on humanitarian grounds.
Japan is the third largest provider of refugee aid after the United States and the European Union, according to data released by the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
But in 2016, the country only accepted 28 refugees despite a record 10,901 asylum seekers and has been criticized by Human Rights Watch for its "abysmal" record. It is unwillingness to accept refugees, despite facing an aging, shrinking population.
A 25-year-old Syrian refugee who is employed at a Uniqlo store in Germany believes Japan should be more empathetic to the plight of people like himself who wish to start life anew without threats of persecution at home.
Japan's asylum seekers are not coming to the country in search of an "easy life" but because they want to "start a new life," the man, who only gives his nickname of Abdul, said at an event organized by the Japanese company on a recent visit to Tokyo.
Ito said he hopes more companies will follow in the footsteps of Uniqlo -- something he said can also help boost the Japanese economy.
"I think it will be great if there are work opportunities where refugees can use their strengths," adding that the lack of opportunities discourages them from pursuing jobs. Change will only happen when Japanese society opens up to refugees and foreigners, he said.
"I think there will be a change when Japanese people don't mind it if the person working next to them is Japanese or a foreigner. I actually think that is the most important thing."
12 Comments
Educator60
“As of December 2017, Uniqlo employed 50 refugees -- 39 in Japan, seven in Germany and four in France.”
“Addis (not her real name), 36, from Ethiopia, is among four refugee employees at Uniqlo in Japan.”
So how many are employed in Japan? 39 or 4?
kurisupisu
The majority of Japanese don't want foreigners.
Even young people still have the mindset of Japanese uniqueness, blood, customs etc that are exclusionary.
That is why we don't see so many foreigners here and that is unlikely to change.
paradoxbox
I think there is a problem with this article, though I can't confirm it:
The majority of these people working at uniqlo are not refugees, but asylum seekers, which means that at some point decided randomly by immigration, they're going to be arrested and deported. This generally happens between 1 and 3 years of landing in Japan as an asylum seeker. At that point these "refugees" will be given no chance to collect their belongings and move somewhere else - they'll just be unceremoniously locked in a cell and anything left in their apartment, pets, etc. will be destroyed at taxpayers' or friends of the deportees expense.
I'm not sure whether uniqlo is taking advantage of these people or genuinely trying to help them. Some details regarding their payment and benefits would have been a nice touch for the article.
serendipitous1
Not wanting to be picky but if she (Addis) has married a Japanese man, wouldn't that mean she isn't a refugee anymore? At what point does one lose his or her refugee label or status?
seadog538
It seems that most refugees choose to go to countries that have a high standard of living such as Western Europe,Scandinavia, UK,Australia,and the USA. Don't hear of many trying to make it to any of the African countries,Philippines or Indonesia. Papua New Guinea also does not seem to be popular.
Ah_so
If she fled her country in fear of her life and can't return there, she is always a refuge, whatever her visa status.
Ah_so
A little bit of Google suggests otherwise:
Or
It is just that we hear more about the smaller numbers that make it to our Western countries rather than the large numbers seeking asylum elsewhere. Because these other camps are rarely reported upon, we assume that they don't exist.
But unsurprisingly, if you have a choice about where to seek asylum, it is hardly surprising that you would opt for somewhere allowing a better standard of living. Of course some are really just economic migrants, but I don't assume that they automatically are because they happen to arrive in a prosperous country.
JeffLee
@Ah so
Refugees since time immemorial head to the nearest border areas, where their surging numbers can't be controlled by local authorities, and presto, they've got a refugee camp on their hands, whether they like it not. That's about proximity and little to do with humanitarianism. The assistance and other humanitarian efforts in those camps are mostly funded by the West, Japan. and other affluent countries.
Saudi Arabia is in the process of deporting around half a million Ethiopians, it should be noted.
The migrants who decide to go farther afield to Europe and other generous, affluent places, while skipping through less wealthy countries, are overwhelmingly seekers of economic opportunities not fleeing war or oppression. The huge number of Vietnamese boatpeople, for example, fled AFTER the war ended and after peace was restored in their homeland. into the 1980s. They were fleeing peace, not war.
Ah_so
Well there we have nonsense for a start. A large part of Britain's Jewish population arrived as a result of pograms elsewhere in Europe, such as from Russia, Poland and Germany in the 19th century to those who arrived from Romania just before the second world war. They did not flee to the nearest border but a country that would accept them and allow them to settle.
And today your way out of a country is as likely to be by plane as any other way. After all, if you thought your life was in danger in Japan you would probably flee from Narita not from a ferry from Yokohama.
And yes, the Vietnamese boat people left after the war ended because an oppressive government had seized control of the entire country. The Vietnamese communist government put about 1 million people in re-education camps of which an estimated 165,000 died.
The end of the war was not the start of peace but the start of oppression.
To avoid straying off-topic, the point is that while some clearly do seek asylum for economic reasons, do not judge on superficial factors.
wtfjapan
At what point does one lose his or her refugee label or status? probably never, just as gaijin will always be gaijin and halfu children will always be half Japanese, even if they were born in japan or naturalized. The Exception is if they become a sport/Olympic star playing for Japan or Nobel winner then theyre full Japanese.
serendipitous1
Ah_so
It won't be by plane if you don't have a valid visa for the country you want to go to.
JeffLee
Ah So
Your numbers are fantastical. up to 300,000 of the south's top military and political leaders were sent to camps for indoctrination, normally for a few years and then released. Their own past victims, by contrast, tended to quickly "disappear,." often after extreme torture.
Historians agree there was never a bloodbath in Vietnam after the war, Indeed, Ho Chi Minh stressed shortly before his death in public pronouncements that national reconciliation would be the order of the day.
Cambodia next door saw a bloodbath, and yet produced very few refugees. Refugee patterns are a very poor indicator of the degree or nature of oppression, and much more about people seeking better economic opportunities.