Fewer working-age people may slow U.S. economy. Will it lift pay?

As America's job market rebounds this summer and the need for workers intensifies, employers won't likely have a chance to relax anytime soon. Worker shortages will likely persist for years after the fast-reopening economy shakes off its growing pains.
Consider that the number of working age people did something last year it had never done in the nation's history: It shrank.
Estimates from the Census Bureau showed that the U.S. population ages 16 through 64 fell 0.1% in 2020 — a scant drop but the first decline of any kind after decades of steady increases. It reflected a sharp fall in immigration, the retirements of the vast baby boom generation and a slowing birth rate. The size of the 16-64 age group was also diminished last year by thousands of deaths from the coronavirus.
A year earlier, in 2019, the working age population had essentially plateaued.
It's not entirely clear how population patterns will unfold once the pandemic fully fades. But even if the working age population resumes growing, it will almost certainly do so at an anemic pace. A continuing drop in that population, or even a tepid increase, would pose a problem for the economy. A healthy economic expansion has always depended on robust population growth to fuel consumer spending, justify business expansion and drive corporate earnings. Without a sizable influx of new workers, growth could stagnate.
Still, some economists foresee a silver lining for individuals: Fewer people of working age could compel companies to compete harder to hire and retain employees. And that could mean higher pay, better opportunities and other inducements to keep and attract workers, a trend already evident in the June jobs report the government released Friday. Average hourly pay rose a hefty 3.6% compared with a year ago, faster than the pre-pandemic pace.
“The workers would be doing better than the economy as a whole,” said Manoj Pradhan, the founder of Talking Heads Marco, an economics research firm, and formerly an economist for Morgan Stanley.
If wages were to rise sharply, it could also help narrow the vast inequality that has increasingly divided the most affluent Americans from everyone else and left the lowest-income households struggling to afford rent, food, child care and other essential expenses.
With population growth sluggish, economic expansion would hinge on whether companies could make their workers more productive. An increase in productivity, often made through investments in labor-saving technology, could further raise pay. Living standards would rise even if the economy struggled to grow at what's normally considered a healthy pace.
Last year, the number of legal and unauthorized immigrants entering the United States fell for a fourth straight year to below 500,000 — less than half the level in 2016 — according to calculations by William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution. The number of deaths jumped 8%, to above 3 million, reflecting largely the impact of the pandemic.
A fundamental long-term drag on the working-age population is the exit of the enormous baby boom generation from the labor force. The number of people ages 65 and over will likely jump 30% over the next decade, Frey said.
“We've never really been in this type of situation before,” he said. “There's just not enough (young adults) to replace people who are leaving.”
The situation has been exacerbated this year by a spate of early retirements. Roughly 2.6 million people who were working before the pandemic now say they're retired and not searching for a job, according to Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Sharp gains in stock prices and home values despite the deep pandemic recession made it easier for many older Americans to leave the workforce early.
One of them is Jeff Ferguson, a physician with Eli Lilly & Co. in Indianapolis, who retired in April at age 59 after 22 years with the company.
Having worked from home during the pandemic, Ferguson said, made the transition smoother. But he was also encouraged by his solid investment gains and by the strengthening of the local housing market despite economic uncertainty.
“I probably retired with a tailwind as opposed to retiring with a headwind,” he said. “If I had perceived a headwind, I might have delayed it.”
The pandemic also lent him a new perspective on life and retirement. Ferguson plans to travel around the country with his wife, a pediatrician, and catch up with relatives.
Gad Levanon, an economist at the Conference Board, said the drop in the working age population will be particularly evident among Americans without college degrees. As aging baby boomers retire, they're being replaced by younger workers who are likelier to be college graduates. Blue-collar workers — anyone without a four-year degree — will become scarcer. That trend will likely create labor shortages in such industries as manufacturing, construction, retail and restaurants and hotels.
Levanon estimates that the number of college graduates will keep growing about 2% a year, despite the population slowdown, while non-college degree holders will dwindle. This could make it harder for future college grads to find jobs commensurate with their education levels. Companies may also inflate their job requirements, perhaps demanding bachelor's degrees for jobs that didn't require them before.
“The number of people who are willing to work in blue collar and manual service jobs is shrinking,” Levanon said.
Pay is already rising faster for lower-wage workers. For the lowest-paid one-quarter of employees, hourly wages rose 4.2% in May compared with a year earlier, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. That's more than twice the percentage raises that these workers received in the four years after the Great Recession, from 2010 through 2014, and higher than the richest one-quarter of workers.
Scott Seaholm, CEO of Universal Metal Products, a 285-person metal stamping company near Cleveland, is surrounded by an aging population and is trying desperately to interest young people in a manufacturing career. A study found that roughly 59% of the population in Lake County, Ohio, where he's based, was made up of working age adults in 2015, Seaholm said. That proportion fell to 57% last year and is projected to hit 54% in 2025.
“That's pretty shocking,” he said. “There's nobody out there to work. It's kind of ugly.”
More than half the workers in his three factories are over 55, he said, with fewer than one in five ages 20 to 34. He has one 81-year old employee still working a punch press.
Seaholm's company belongs to a group that encourages high school students to consider factory jobs. He opens his plants to high school students once a year on “industry day” and tries to get their parents to come, too.
“They want Johnny and Judy to go off to college,” he said. “That's all locked in their heads.”
Globally, workforces in most other countries are also aging, including in China, which once seemed to offer an inexhaustible supply of workers. Japan's population has shrunk for a decade.
Pradhan said that trend could potentially benefit American workers. Since the end of the Cold War in the early 1990s, hundreds of millions of people in China, Eastern Europe and India have joined the global workforce, thereby holding down wages for lower-skilled workers and keeping prices in check.
Now, the aging of much of the world could reverse those trends, Pradhan and Charles Goodhart, formerly an economist at the Bank of England, wrote in a book last year titled, “The Great Demographic Reversal: Ageing Societies, Waning Inequality, and an Inflation Revival.”
Pradhan notes that in Japan, whose population has declined about 1% year for a decade, economic growth has averaged just 1% annually. But that means growth per person has been 2%.
If the United States could achieve that level of efficiency while its population grows just 0.5% a year, its economy could still expand at a healthy 2.5% annually, Pradhan said.
Still, over time, he and other economists worry that sluggish population growth could mean less consumer spending and a less dynamic economy.
“Workers generate innovation and ideas — they invent things," said Kasey Buckles, an economics professor at the University of Notre Dame. "When you have a dwindling working-age population, you have fewer people doing that.”© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
11 Comments
Login to comment
JeffLee
The ruling ideology of the elite, neo-liberalism, thrives on vast inequality. So I'm not all that optimistic. If anything arises that impedes the billionaires' ability to get richer faster, then it will be quashed.
dagon
If wages were to rise sharply, it could also help narrow the vast inequality that has increasingly divided the most affluent Americans from everyone else and left the lowest-income households struggling to afford rent, food, child care and other essential expenses.
With population growth sluggish, economic expansion would hinge on whether companies could make their workers more productive. An increase in productivity, often made through investments in labor-saving technology, could further raise pay. Living standards would rise even if the economy struggled to grow at what's normally considered a healthy pace.
Ridiculous excuses, trying to hope for falling birth rates to finally raise wages after 40 years of stagnation with rising productivity.
https://www.epi.org/publication/charting-wage-stagnation/
As JeffLee stated, the cause is neo-liberal, trickle down economic policies leading to the neo-feudal societies we are living in.
egads man!
Looks like the US is joining their little buddy Japan.
GBR48
Pre-pandemic Japan managed to be persistently short of staff without raising wages by much.
If US companies cannot find staff, the govt. locking out the migrant workers that would normally make up the numbers, they will just have to wind down, close or move abroad.
The assumption that raising wages magically brings people into your industry is not realistic. And there is a ceiling on how far you can attempt that, even if the Democrats embrace Trump's MAGA policies to support US companies.
Not convinced that a college degree is going to become ever more widespread. Can they dumb down the courses any further to pull more in? Probably. But universities nay have to charge locals even more if foreign students are blocked. Degrees are already too expensive to consider as good investments. They may soon become too expensive to obtain solely as a middle class credential, especially if the jobs dry up. Expect to see a lot more cut price online degree courses springing up.
Nationalist economic policies work badly at the best of times, but when they are used to undermine a functioning, globalised economy, the collateral damage will be considerable. Blaming it on Covid will only go so far. Eventually they will need a nasty foreign scapegoat, and maybe even a war to take everyone's mind off domestic problems.
Desert Tortoise
The US population is still growing and unlike most Asian nations the bulk of the US economy is not dependent on international trade. Trade is less than 20% of the US GDP. Internal demand drives the US economy.
EvilBuddha
Many among my extended family are settled in the US (now American citizens) and many of my friends are in the US (green card or in line for a green card). Immigration might have slowed down in the last few years but US being the US, they can make up for it quickly if they wish to do so.
Blue-collar workers — anyone without a four-year degree — will become scarcer. That trend will likely create labor shortages in such industries as manufacturing, construction, retail and restaurants and hotels.
Its a choice that they have to make between accepting more blue collar immigrant workers or replacing them with automation.
Reckless
Good. We need to rebuild the middle class with higher wages.
ArtistAtLarge
I could not have said it better.
Desert Tortoise
If you read the business press it seems that manufacturing jobs are going unfilled for lack of qualified applicants. Drug use and arrest histories disqualify many applicants. I still vividly remember one applicant to a very large trucking company I once worked for who's rap sheet was longer than the distance from my upstretched arm to the floor. This applicant needless to say wasn't hired.
EvilBuddha
"If you read the business press it seems that manufacturing jobs are going unfilled for lack of qualified applicants. Drug use and arrest histories disqualify many applicants. I still vividly remember one applicant to a very large trucking company I once worked for who's rap sheet was longer than the distance from my upstretched arm to the floor. This applicant needless to say wasn't hired."
Its an unstated fact that businesses hiring blue collar workers in the US prefer low skilled immigrants (legal or illegal) to US citizens because they are willing to keep their heads down and work hard without complaining about pay or conditions (both of which are much better than what they have faced in their home countries anyways).
As far as trucking business is concerned it would be hard to find a non-immigrant in these jobs in the near future.
https://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-col1-sikh-truckers-20190627-htmlstory.html
Sven Asai
That’s the very last thing I would believe. It’s only a question of knowledge, education, experience and such. For all more sophisticated work you could employ 100 or 1000 newbies for 1 senior leaving and they still wouldn’t be able to do the job, because they simply can’t do it and never will be capable of doing it. You know the reasons, so I don’t write them here as that also is a taboo now in this ‘woke’ environment. lol