Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Fiat Chrysler completes sale of components maker

0 Comments
MILAN

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says it has completed the sale of components maker Magneti Marelli to Japanese supplier Calsonic Kansei, allowing a special dividend to shareholders for the first time in a decade.

The Italian-American carmaker said Thursday that the deal delivered 5.8 billion euros ($6.5 billion) to the balance sheet. The Fiat board also approved an extraordinary cash dividend of 1.3 euros per share, for a total payout of some 2 billion euros.

FCA CEO Mike Manley said the sale "recognizes the full strategic value of Magneti Marelli, improving our financial position, delivering value to our shareholders and allowing us to enhance our focus on our core product portfolio."

Magneti Marelli would remain a key supplier for the automaker.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate with Low Money Down: How to Get the Best Financing Terms

Apr 23rd (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Mask Behind the Mask Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Emoji Nation: Peculiar Emoticons You’ll Find in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy News

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2019: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Anime & Manga

Nijigen no Mori (Awaji Island Anime Park)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Culture

A Timeline of Emperor Akihito’s Reign of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Lifestyle

Masako Owada: The Woman Who Just Became Japan’s New Empress

Savvy Tokyo